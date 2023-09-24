Newcastle and Bruno set to agree on contract extension through 2028

Newcastle United and Bruno Guimaraes have been in talks for a contract extension since earlier this year and they have reportedly agreed to a deal soon to be made official by the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In his latest newsletter published on Sunday, Sept. 24, Romano reminded readers about information he revealed following the transfer window ending at the start of September in which he already got leaks about this news. The journalist pretty much confirmed the extension on Sunday.

Romano considers “The deal is done,” adding that “A verbal agreement has been reached between all parties, and now it’s set to be signed.” If the sources speaking to Romano are to be believed, then the contract will be signed “in the next ten days.”

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimarães, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028 ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



⚠️ Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m.



Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club. pic.twitter.com/YI8CaCyeVs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2023

The terms of the contract have not been revealed in terms of salary, but the length is expected to keep Bruno tied to Newcastle through June 2028.

The most important thing about this new contract is the inclusion of a release clause in it, something the new board of NUFC after the 2021 takeover had entirely ditched.

Bruno’s upcoming release clause is not set in stone nor quite clear yet, but according to Romano it is “in the region of £100m.” What Romano guaranteed, however, is that there will inevitably be a clause in the contract, without regard for the final fee.

Romano acknowledges that Bruno is “very happy at Newcastle, very happy to extend his contract, very happy with the fans, the city, the manager.”

There were rumors about a potential sale of Bruno last summer, but Romano revealed that Newcastle “called him untouchable since day one,” adding that Bruno himself “wanted to stay” because he “really loves the club.

After building a rock-solid, Champions League-bound squad, PIF is already putting on the effort of keeping everything in place, securing the core of the team for the future, and building around it to create a behemoth of a club and a European superpower.

And we can’t be more excited about it. Howay!