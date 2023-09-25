Sheffield Utd 0-8 Newcastle — Match Report: One, two, eight... Caramba!

Newcastle United visited Sheffield on Sunday and played a football game.

Sheffield United hosted Newcastle at Bramall Lane.

Facts.

1-0

In their last visit to Bramall Lane, in 2021, NUFC lost 1-0

2-0

This is Newcastle’s largest-ever away win in the Premier League

3-0

Newcastle doubled their season-long goals before Sunday on one single evening to cap the weekend

4-0

It’s Sheff Utd record home-loss

5-0

Entirely new front-three from Milan, entirely filled three-assist bag for Trippier

6-0

NUFC had lost their prior eight league games following a midweek European clash

7-0

Back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since April

8-0

Eight goals, eight different scorers, never before done in Premier League lore

Howay!