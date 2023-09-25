Sheffield Utd 0-8 Newcastle — Match Report: One, two, eight... Caramba!

Newcastle United visited Sheffield on Sunday and played a football game.
Sheffield United hosted Newcastle at Bramall Lane.
Facts.
1-0
In their last visit to Bramall Lane, in 2021, NUFC lost 1-0
2-0
This is Newcastle’s largest-ever away win in the Premier League
3-0
Newcastle doubled their season-long goals before Sunday on one single evening to cap the weekend
4-0
It’s Sheff Utd record home-loss
5-0
Entirely new front-three from Milan, entirely filled three-assist bag for Trippier
6-0
NUFC had lost their prior eight league games following a midweek European clash
7-0
Back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since April
8-0
Eight goals, eight different scorers, never before done in Premier League lore
Howay!
