Report: Eddie Howe “not under pressure for now” at Newcastle

Newcastle United lost their third game in a row on Saturday falling 3-1 away at Brighton after dropping back-to-back matches against Manchester City and Liverpool in the second and third matchdays of the Premier League season.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano, in his latest newsletter published on Sep. 4, thinks that Newcastle fans “can be calm” regarding Howe’s security at his current manager position.

According to the journalist, Howe is “absolutely not under pressure,” and within the organization “it’s all quiet.” Romano revealed that the new owners of the Magpies, who took over the club back in Oct. 2021, “love the manager,” adding that there are “no issues” at the moment.

Romano also seemed to confirm that Howe will make it through the current international break unscathed, avoiding getting sacked this early in the season even though Newcastle have only won one out of four games on their way to earning three out of a potential 12 points in the Premier League.

“Howe will have time to play Champions League football as Newcastle coach,” Romano confirmed.

Last season, Newcastle didn’t lose three consecutive Premier League games all year long, something they’ve done in an astonishingly quick fashion this year. They didn’t drop their third league game—total—until March. They barely made it to September this season.

After the loss to Brighton, Howe was quoted saying “I’m very realistic,” revealing that “there are concerns” and acknowledging “I’m not naive to that.”

Howe seemed to excuse his tactics and the team’s losses by blaming them on the fixture list, which he labeled as “very tough.” Newcastle finished last season in fourth place, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League above Liverpool and Brighton, and only trailing Man City among the teams they’ve lost to this year.

Newcastle drew Manchester City in the Carabao Cup a few days ago before going on to know their fate in Group F of the Champions League, where they’ll face PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan.