Newcastle name 23-man squad for 2023/24 Champions League

Newcastle United have submitted their initial 23-man squad for the group stage of the upcoming UEFA Champions League, the club announced on Tuesday, September 5th.
This is considered the “List A” of players, with another list, the “List B,” including two youngsters that don’t count against the 23-man quota, primarily first-teamers Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley.
Here is the full 23-man squad, split into the four on-field positions with incumbent starters in bold.
Goalkeepers (3)
Nick Pope
Martin Dubravka
Loris Karius
Defenders (9)
Sven Botman
Dan Burn
Fabian Schar
Kieran Trippier
Jamaal Lascelles
Tino Livramento
Matt Targett
Lewis Hall
Paul Dummett
Midfielders (5)
Joelinton
Bruno Guimaraes
Sandro Tonali
Sean Longstaff
Joe Willock
Forwards (6)
Miguel Almiron
Anthony Gordon
Alexander Isak
Jacob Murphy
Harvey Barnes
Callum Wilson
