Newcastle name 23-man squad for 2023/24 Champions League

Newcastle United have submitted their initial 23-man squad for the group stage of the upcoming UEFA Champions League, the club announced on Tuesday, September 5th.

This is considered the “List A” of players, with another list, the “List B,” including two youngsters that don’t count against the 23-man quota, primarily first-teamers Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley.

We have submitted our 'List A' squad to UEFA for the 2023/24 Champions League group stage. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 5, 2023

Here is the full 23-man squad, split into the four on-field positions with incumbent starters in bold.

Goalkeepers (3)

Nick Pope

Martin Dubravka

Loris Karius

Defenders (9)

Sven Botman

Dan Burn

Fabian Schar

Kieran Trippier

Jamaal Lascelles

Tino Livramento

Matt Targett

Lewis Hall

Paul Dummett

Midfielders (5)

Joelinton

Bruno Guimaraes

Sandro Tonali

Sean Longstaff

Joe Willock

Forwards (6)

Miguel Almiron

Anthony Gordon

Alexander Isak

Jacob Murphy

Harvey Barnes

Callum Wilson