Newcastle reject offers for Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson

Newcastle United has reportedly rejected an initial offer from Bayern Munich for right-back Kieran Trippier, as reported by Craig Hope of The Daily Mail. Despite this, Kieran Trippier is reportedly eager to move to the Bundesliga club.

❌ Understand NUFC have today rejected “an approach” from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier https://t.co/Sg73riLvRt — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 20, 2024

At the same time, Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Trippier and Bayern Munich have already settled on personal terms, awaiting the finalization of a transfer fee with Newcastle.

Excl. News #Trippier: Verbal agreement between FC Bayern & Trippier has been reached now!



➡️ The 33 y/o keen to join Bayern immediately ✔️



Bayern and Newcastle in contact. Chr. Freund still prefers a loan deal with Mukiele, but he’s preparing for the possibility that the… pic.twitter.com/a10x1hYXHZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 20, 2024

The 33-year-old England defender has been allowed by Newcastle to engage in talks with Bayern Munich, and it is understood that provisional personal terms have been agreed upon with Bayern’s manager Thomas Tuchel leading the push to land the veteran and current captain of the Magpies.

Newcastle’s rejection of Bayern’s loan with a deferred payment next summer to make the transfer fully effective then has to do with the club’s FFP situation and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) restrictions.

It’s believed that if Bayern submit a transfer offer (not a loan with a must-buy clause baked into it for the future), then NUFC will accept such a bid without a problem as the club would bag some much-needed cash while allowing Trippier to go play for Bayern as is his wish.

In an entirely different saga developing Saturday, The Sun has reported that Newcastle also turned down a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson. However, financial constraints under Financial Fair Play regulations might compel Newcastle to consider a sale if Atletico proposes a permanent transfer, similar to what could happen with Trippier and his transfer to Bayern.

With 18 months remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, Wilson, 31, is expected to recover from a calf issue soon but his productive years are more than numbered as he entered the final seasons of his career. A move to Atletico Madrid would allow him to participate in the Champions League, a prospect Newcastle cannot offer after their group-stage exit this season nor probably next year either as it’s going to be mad hard for the Magpies to clinch a top-4 Premier League finish next May.

Atletico Madrid, facing their own Financial Fair Play concerns, might struggle to finance a permanent deal for Wilson in the current transfer window, which makes a permanent move hard, and thus their loan offer submitted to Newcastle this weekend.

Newcastle values Wilson highly and is reluctant to sell their main striker at a reduced price—let alone allow him to go on a loan deal—particularly as Alexander Isak is the only other natural striker in Eddie Howe’s squad. Replacing Wilson in the mid-season window would be a necessity for Newcastle should he leave, but considering the financial issues the club is navigating it’s going to be difficult for them to walk that path.

However, it is believed that Atletico Madrid will not be the only club pursuing Wilson before the transfer window closes. Since joining Newcastle in 2020, Wilson has scored 46 goals in 102 appearances for the club.