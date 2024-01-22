OFFICIAL: Newcastle's Javier Manquillo joins Celta Vigo

Newcastle United veteran right-back Javier Manquillo, 29 years old, completed his permanent move to La Liga club Celta Vigo, as announced by both clubs on Sunday.

We can confirm that Javier Manquillo has joined @RCCelta on a permanent basis.



Thank you for your efforts both on and off the pitch, @javiermanquillo. We wish you every success for the future. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 21, 2024

Manquillo, who did not feature in Newcastle’s first team this season due to a series of muscular injuries, has signed a contract that will keep him with Celta Vigo through June 2025.

This transfer will mark Manquillo’s reunion with former NUFC manager Rafa Benitez, who already coached him at Newcastle, as well as Liverpool and Sunderland before.

This is also the third time Benitez has completed a transfer for Manquillo after previously buying the defender for Newcastle in 2017 from Atletico Madrid before signing him for the Reds and Sunderland.

| Javier Manquillo chega ao RC Celta.



O lateral será celeste ata 2025.



¡Bienvenido, Javi!#BenvidoManquillo #RCCelta — RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 21, 2024

During his tenure at Newcastle, Manquillo appeared in 110 games for the club across all competitions, predominantly as a role player and never really turning into a bonafide starter.

With Newcastle having multiple players at the right-back position this season and in need of some financial flexibility, moving on from the Spaniard made sense for both parties. Manquillo found himself further down the pecking order than ever trailing behind Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, and Emil Krafth, even with the latter recovering from an ACL injury for most of this year.

The Spanish defender’s contract with Newcastle was set to expire at the end of the season, so even the smallest of fees earned by NUFC with this move is better than losing him for nothing next summer.

Newcastle’s decision to transfer Manquillo is part of a broader strategy to effectively manage the club’s finances, with the potential departures of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson expected to follow this one.

The team is nearing the limit set by the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which means they need to carefully deal with player wages and transfers going forward if they don’t want to suffer Everton’s fate as the Blue Merseysiders were removed subtracted 10 points from their EPL tally this season as announced a few months back.

Good luck, Javi!