Breaking: Newcastle and Al-Shabab reach agreement over Miguel Almiron

According to football insider Ben Jacobs, Newcastle United “have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron’s sale to Al-Shabab.”

The news came out of left field on Monday, Jan. 22, although Jacobs made clear that “the deal is not done yet.” Even then, it feels like Miggy might have already played his final game as a Magpie before flying to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Shabab through the January transfer window to bolster NUFC’s coffers.

Exclusive: Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It's understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet. pic.twitter.com/qdny6qSfJE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 22, 2024

This move only finds a plausible explanation as part of the ongoing business the club is conducting so Newcastle comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and the new Premier League rules that could impact the team in the future if they don’t abide by the rules.

Almiron is a Newcastle icon and one of the most beloved players currently in the squad, let alone a key member of the injury-ravaged team that has kind of been able to navigate the season and, at least, advance a bit in the FA Cup while crashing out of the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League while suffering more than expected in the EPL this year.

Miggy could join Kieran Trippier on his way out of Tyneside, with the defender having already agreed preliminary personal terms with Bayern Munich and only an agreement between both clubs pending to be completed before the transfer goes through.

Speaking at the start of the year, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales acknowledged the need to trade players to ensure the club’s adherence to the Premier League and UEFA’s profit and sustainability guidelines. “It’s just the nature of the beast,” Eales stated. Eales also revealed the very hurting-but-real possibility of having to sell at least one of the trio comprised of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, and Bruno Guimaraes next summer to balance the club’s sheets.

NUFC reported a loss of £73+ million for the year ending June 30, 2023, which falls within the permissible FFP limits but is dangerously close to crossing the EPL financial boundaries. Selling high-profile players like Almiron while they still have some value is simply something necessary for the club’s financial health and compliance with FFP rules and in order to unlock future incoming transfers.

We hope not to report on the sale being official, but with such a reputed insider breaking the news it’s more than probable that Miggy is nothing but gone. Sad day at St James...