Newcastle don’t budge, reject Bayern’s second bid for Kieran Trippier

Bayern Munich increased their offer for Kieran Trippier, the England and Newcastle United defender, according to information received by ESPN on Tuesday after the German club’s latest bid was rejected by Newcastle.

Turns out the Bundesliga champions weren’t any luckier with their second effort, as the Magpies stayed resistant to letting their captain go to Bayern by rejecting the giants’ second offer in as many days.

Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid for around €14 million two years ago, is already 33 years old and has 18 months left on his contract, but none of that is keeping NUFC from trying to retain him. His significant role at the club, both on and off the field, has made him a key player that manager Eddie Howe is eager to retain, thus the rejected bids by the club for a potential sale before the January transfer window closes next week.

It’s believed Howe has strongly urged the Newcastle board to hold onto the player, who is thought of as the true leader of the squad. Despite the allure of a potential stint in the Bundesliga and a Champions League run through the second half of the season, Trippier is not expected to push for a move to Bayern and would be happy staying put in Tyneside.

Bayern’s initial bid of approximately €8 million was declined by Newcastle last weekend, leading to an improved offer submitted on Tuesday. Newcastle’s valuation of Trippier is reportedly between €15-20 million, and it’s unknown if Bayern’s manager Thomas Tuchel will keep raising the bar to reinforce the right-back position of his team before the end of the month with the England international.

Since joining Newcastle in January 2022, Trippier has been instrumental in the club’s transformation, being named the player of the year for the 2022-23 season while he’s contributed three goals and 18 assists in 81 appearances for the Magpies since joining the side.