OFFICIAL: Joelinton undergoes surgery, out for the season

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is set to miss a few months while rehabbing a thigh injury that required surgery, with the midfielder finally going under the knife after having refused to do so a few days ago.

Joelinton was injured during Newcastle’s FA Cup win over Sunderland on January 6. The 27-year-old Brazilian is expected to be out until at least May, which is pretty much the same as ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The official statement released by the club read as follows:

Newcastle United can confirm that Joelinton has successfully undergone surgery on a thigh injury sustained earlier this month. The midfielder will now commence a period of rehabilitation overseen by the club’s medical team and is expected to return to action in May 2024. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Joelinton a speedy recovery.

Eddie Howe initially estimated a six-week recovery time for the midfielder, which seemed too optimistic to be true. “It’s a real blow for us as he’s a key player,” Howe stated earlier this season.

This development adds to Newcastle’s challenges as they prepare for their upcoming FA Cup fourth-round match against Fulham scheduled for Saturday, Jan 26. The team already has up to nine players unavailable for selection and is facing more trouble going forward.

Tino Livramento and Jacob Murphy are nearing their return to the squad, with the former expected to make his first FA Cup start of the season if he can recover from illness while Murphy has resumed training this week, albeit on a non-contact basis.

Harvey Barnes’ return is uncertain with an unknown schedule. Despite making progress from a foot injury, his readiness for upcoming matches remains doubtful. Howe commented, “Harvey is getting closer. He hasn’t been training with the group, but he’s been running on the grass... We’re pleased with his progress currently, but he still has a long way to go,” a few days ago.

Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson are also unlikely to be available for selection this weekend.