Newcastle complete transfer for Man City wunderkind Alfie Harrison

Newcastle United has reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of promising midfielder Alfie Harrison, David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Harrison, an 18-year-old wunderkind from City’s academy, is poised to join Newcastle and is expected to complete a medical at St James’ Park in the next few days, finalizing the transfer to the Tyneside club before the January windows comes to a close next week.

Known for his goal-scoring prowess and great assist record in City’s underage teams, his performances at the academy level caught the attention of Newcastle and most prominently of Paul Midgley.

Migley is Newcastle’s head of youth recruitment, and he moved from Manchester City to NUFC in 2022 bringing with him a knowledge of the Citizen youngster and thus recommending his signing to the Magpies, let alone in convincing the player.

Newcastle’s strategy in acquiring Harrison centers on providing him with a clear pathway to first-team opportunities, as has been the case with other homegrown talents at Newcastle of late, starting last season with the likes of Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley.

Harrison, who joined City at the age of nine, has made significant strides this season, featuring in 10 matches across all competitions for City’s Under-18s and scoring eight goals before signing with Newcastle.

This marks Newcastle’s first signing of the January transfer window, although at least one true-impact arrival is expected to be announced and come to Tyneside during the next few days, most probably to fill the hole left open by Joelinton following his season-ending surgery.

Harrison will join Newcastle’s academy this season, taking a role in both the Under-18s and Under-21s teams and moving up and down the two sides while racking up minutes of playing time to nurture his skills before moving to the senior squad next season following a summer of training with his veteran teammates.

The move also aligns with Newcastle’s successful integration of young talent into the first team, exemplified by 17-year-old Lewis Miley, who recently started in the Premier League against Manchester City and with the strategy of buying young and cheap players to sell them for hefty fees in the future in order to comply with the FFP restrictions and increase the revenue generated by the club, thus facilitating bigger transfers down the road for established players.