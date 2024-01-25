Bayern tap out, leave conversations for Kieran Trippier transfer

Bayern Munich has officially given up on their pursuit of Newcastle United’s defender Kieran Trippier, as confirmed by the team’s sporting director, Christoph Freund on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Freund stated, “The Kieran Trippier issue is over. We only do what we are 100% convinced of. Only when it fits for us and the player and also for the club the player comes from. And that wasn’t the case.”

This decision follows the rejection of three separate bids by Bayern Munich for the 33-year-old England international.

According to reports starting to emerge last weekend, the German powerhouse initially made a loan offer for Trippier, followed by a cash bid of around €8 million and a final proposal of €15 million, which was presented on Tuesday. However, these bids were turned down by Newcastle one after the other.

NUFC didn’t want to part with one of their key players unless a monster bid arrived at their offices—Newcastle reportedly had a valuation of around €20 million for Tripps—an offer Bayern Munich were not interested in meeting.

Trippier, who has taken up the vice-captain role at Newcastle, never showed any desire of leaving the club and he’s believed to not have agitated the situation himself. He reportedly maintains a strong relationship with the club’s owners and has committed to respecting their decision regarding his future.

In other transfer news, Newcastle have also rejected a loan bid for striker Callum Wilson from Atletico Madrid while negotiations for the sale of Miguel Almiron to Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab are still ongoing without a clear path forward for the club or the player.

It’s been reported that Almiron doesn’t want to leave Newcastle, much less go to Saudi Arabia, but the Magpies might want to cash in while Miggy still has some value rather than keeping him around and underselling him in the future.