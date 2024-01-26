Newcastle still pondering sale of Miguel Almiron

As Newcastle United navigates the final days of the January transfer window there is still a chance the club ends up selling at least one key player even though that goes against the priorities of manager Eddie Howe.

The main name making headlines during the past few days has been Kieran Trippier, but with NUFC rejecting all bids and Bayern Munich leaving the negotiations, all of the attention is now focused on the future of Paraguay international forward Miguel Almiron.

Obviously, all of this has to do with Newcastle’s need to balance acquisitions with sales in order to comply with the new Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) implemented of late by the English Premier League.

According to Chris Waugh of The Athletic, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson were deemed too valuable to lose, solid—thus the rejection of offers arriving for both players in the past few days—while captain Jamaal Lascelles is also seen as an important piece of the squad and should stay put even with the defender generating some buzz in Turkiye.

Almiron’s situation, however, seems to be a bit more complex. According to reports emerging earlier this week, there is a chance he will complete a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Shabab having entered discussions with Newcastle for the transfer of the South American in the next few days.

Almiron is valued for his work ethic and positive influence in the locker room but his stock has tanked this season compared to his unsustainable and fluky last year, which might push Newcastle to sell him now before he loses even more value going forward.

The Magpies' sporting director, Dan Ashworth, and CEO, Darren Eales have made it clear of late that there is a need to balance the club sheets in order to be a player in the transfer market, which means important players will inevitably get sold this month and next summer, let alone in future transfer windows.

Howe’s preference is to keep some continuity with the squad, including for the second half of this season. However, by selling Almiron the club could unlock some funds to please the manager’s demand for a reinforcement in the midfield following the season-ending injury suffered by Brazil international Joelinton.

Negotiations with Saudi clubs over Almiron are reportedly ongoing, but the Paraguayan is seemingly reluctant to move to Saudi at this point in his career, which might complicate matters a bit for NUFC.