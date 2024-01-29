Newcastle draw Blackburn or Wrexham away in FA Cup 5th Round

Newcastle United are set to face a minnow in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the only trophy they can still hoist this season, as the Magpies drew the winner of a game between Blackburn and Wrexham in the next round of the natty tourney after dealing with Fulham (fourth round) on Saturday.

The men from Tyneside qualified for the fifth round for just the second time in 18 years last weekend by conquering Fulham at their own ground, beating them 2-0 on the road with goals by Geordies Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn.

Up next will be either Blackburn Rovers, who are currently positioned 18th in the Championship, or Wrexcham, who are second in League Two (English third tier).

Blackburn is managed by former Newcastle player Jon Dahl Tomasson. Wrexham’s squad also has ties to the Magpies, featuring former NUFC academy players Ben Tozer and Elliot Lee.

Back in the third round of the FA Cup and also this month, Eddie Howe’s pupils beat Sunderland 3-0 in a local derby with a brace by Alexander Isak and an own goal by Dan Ballard at the Stadium of Light.

On their path to the fourth round, Blackburn Rovers defeated Cambridge in the third round while Wrexham beat Yeovil and Shrewsbury, having now to fight Blackburn for a clash against NUFC in the fifth round proper.

The fifth-round matchup of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place in the week starting on Monday, Feb. 26, with the particular details set to be announced in the next few days.

