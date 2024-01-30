Joelinton out of Newcastle, midfielder arriving from Everton or Leicester?

Newcastle United’s Joelinton, currently out with a thigh injury and not expected to play again this season, might have played his last game in the Black and White stripes of the Magpies.

While Joelinton has truly been a pivotal figure at the club for five seasons, mostly since the arrival of Eddie Howe following the overtake of the club by PIF, he finds himself in a deadlock with the club regarding a contract extension with his current deal expiring in July 2025.

Joelinton, who has scored 25 goals across all competitions for Newcastle in his five seasons playing football in Tyneside, could be one of Newcastle’s casualties related to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which might force the club into making tough-to-swallow decisions.

Howe, discussing Joelinton’s future a few days ago, said, “He has 18 months left on his contract. As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract. But there’s more to it than that. There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet.”

Regarding the prospect of Joelinton having played his last game for Newcastle, Howe remarked, “I’m not a fortune teller and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case but I don’t know. 18 months (left on a contract) is a vulnerable time for a club. The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation.”

In response to Joelinton’s injury and potential departure, Newcastle United is eyeing a summer move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The 22-year-old Belgian has made a significant impact at Everton and could be a valuable addition to Newcastle, given his Premier League experience, let alone the possibility of finding himself getting relegated to the Championship considering Everton’s horrible season to date.

Negotiations for Onana remain uncertain, however, as Everton is expected to demand a high fee for the promising midfielder next summer even if they go down a level and get relegated from the Premier League.

Additionally, Newcastle is monitoring Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, both of them only expected to get approached for a full transfer next summer because of a lack of knowledge of the EPL and bulky fee demands in January, respectively.

Leicester City’s Dewsbury-Hall, reportedly valued at £30m by the Foxes, has been in excellent form this season contributing nine league goals and nine assists.

The Foxes are reportedly open to parting with him in a few months, the same as they did with James Maddison (to Tottenham) and Harvey Barnes (to Newcastle) last summer, but they would rather retain their playmaker for the second half of the season as they try to clinch their promotion to the Premier League just one year after dropping from it.