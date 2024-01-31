Miguel Almiron to stay at Newcastle after Saudi balked

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is expected to remain with the Premier League club following unsuccessful negotiations with Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, according to reports emerging earlier this week.

Despite Newcastle’s openness to selling the Paraguayan midfielder or any other player that can help them navigate the PFF and EPL new financial rules, Al-Shabab’s final offer did not meet Newcastle’s £30m valuation of Miggy and was thus rejected.

The Saudi transfer window closed on Tuesday, which means Almiron is expected to remain with NUFC for the remainder of the season as no other club is reportedly seeking a transfer for the South American forward.

Almiro joined Newcastle in January 2019 from Atlanta United of the Major League Soccer in the United States and has been a pivotal player under manager Eddie Howe appearing in 31 games across all competitions this season scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Initial reports suggested that Al-Shabab had bid £17m for Almiron rejected, with the club deciding instead to move on from chasing Almiron and instead focused on signing Croatia international midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, in his pre-game press conference before facing Aston Villa, emphasized the club’s priority in this transfer window is to retain its players while confirming that Miggy’s absence from the 2-0 victory over Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Saturday was in fact due to an illness and no transfer-related reasons.

Miggy appeared in the game against Villa on Tuesday coming off the pine and crossing the ball that ended up in the net by way of an Alex Moreno own goal, putting Newcastle up 3-0 before Aston Villa cut the Magpies' lead to 3-1 in what was the final score of the Premier League clash played yesterday.

Earlier this month, an approach from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier was also rejected by Newcastle after the German giants tried to lowball the Magpies to no avail. England striker Callum Wilson, also available for sale, has not yet attracted any bids and a loan bid by La Liga’s Atletico Madrid was also reportedly rejected earlier this month.