Newcastle won a second consecutive game for the first time since early November—when they defeated Man Utd. and Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League respectively—after delivering a 3-1 blow to Aston Villa and sweeping the season series between Eddie Howe and Unai Emery’s squads.

The win is also just the second away victory of the season for Newcastle while marking the first home defeat since February of the previous year for the hosts Aston Villa.

Against all odds, NUFC dominated from start to finish with the most unexpected of players swinging the balance in favor of the Magpies: Swiss international Fabian Schar was clearly the man of the match, scoring a brace and helping Newcastle earn three much-needed points what is going to be a steep climb during the second half of the season for NUFC if they want to compete across Europe and play continental football next year.

The victory has Newcastle in seventh place in the Premier League, eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth with the Spurs having played one fewer match to date. That said, West Ham ranks sixth with just three more points than the Magpies at this point, albeit also having one game in hand.

Newcastle’s evening was marred by an injury sustained by the lone pure striker in the Magpies roster right now, Alexander Isak, who went down just before half-time, making way for Miguel Almiron to reappear for the club after he missed the weekend FA Cup matchup against Fulham that put him in all sorts of rumors with a potential exit toward Saudi Arabia discussed earlier this week.

Not happy enough with getting another app, Miggy went on to generate Newcastle’s third and final goal, one that ended in the bottom of Villa’s net by way of an Alex Moreno OG.

Schar’s first goal came from a corner, where he overpowered Ezri Konsa to score. His second was a result of a deflected volley by Anthony Gordon, which Schar capitalized on, pushing the ball over the line. In the second half, Almiron’s cross, aimed for Murphy, ended up as an own goal off Moreno, putting Newcastle three goals on top of Aston Villa.

The hosts tried to pull off a comeback to no avail as it got too late for them. Leon Bailey created the Ollie Watkins goal in the 71st minute, but with VAR disallowing another Villa goal shortly after that first one that was it for the Villans and the game as a whole, final score Newcastle 3, Aston Villa 1.

The Magpies return to action as early as Saturday when they will play another EPL game back at St James’ Park hosting cinderella Luton Town.