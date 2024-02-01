OFFICIAL: Newcastle and Lewis Miley agree to long-term deal

Newcastle United and wunderkind midfielder Lewis Miley, 17, have agreed terms for a contract extension following a breakthrough campaign in Eddie Howe’s team, the club announced on Monday.

Miley has made 17 appearances across all competitions scoring one goal, and although injuries to other members of the first-team squad have definitely contributed to his presence there, Miley has become a notable figure in Newcastle’s current squad and is looking as promising as he can at this stage of his development.

Miley holds the record as Newcastle’s youngest-ever Premier League player, an achievement he earned with his debut against Chelsea on May 28 last year. He’s also become the youngest goal scorer and assister for Newcastle in the Premier League and the youngest to log a Champions League assist for an English club, which he did earlier this season.

After the announcement, Miley stated, “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I’m excited about the future and continuing to improve.”

Howe spoke highly of Miley, also emphasizing the importance of the club’s Academy in Miley’s development and his potential to inspire younger players in the ranks to keep fighting for a place in the first team down the road as the club improves its stand among European giants.

Quoth Howe: “Lewis is an exceptional young talent and has all the attributes to be a huge part of Newcastle United’s journey, both now and for many years to come.

“He has already contributed to the team with excellent performances in very challenging circumstances this season, and we are very excited about what is to come as he continues to develop his game and grow with us.

“I’d like to acknowledge the role of the club’s Academy in Lewis’ development. He is a shining example of the club’s talent pathway and he can hopefully inspire our younger players to follow in his footsteps.”

Congrats, Lewis!