Dan Ashworth set to leave Newcastle for Manchester United?

Manchester United have targeted Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth for the same role under the new ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, according to information obtained by David Ornstein of The Athletic and football insider Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United have been working on Dan Ashworth appointment for weeks and he's always been the top target for INEOS.#MUFC set for formal approach after initial talks in positive direction... but it will depend on Newcastle.#NUFC and Ashworth to discuss about it soon. pic.twitter.com/Ovwy2R2FEo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2024

While Ornstein doesn’t mention it, Romano shared an interesting nugget in saying the move from NUFC to MUFC “will depend on Newcastle.”

Per Ornstein, Man Utd have made it clear Ashworth is the clear-cut “No 1 target” for the position at the club following the takeover of Ratcliffe.

An official approach to Ashworth has not yet been made, Ornstein reported, although Romano’s information is a bit conflicting in saying both that Manchester Utd are “set for a formal approach” while also indicating that there have been “initial talks” already.

In any case, it’s obvious that Ashworth would fit Manchester United’s precarious player recruiting system and boost it without really sweating it considering the position it is currently at.

And let’s be honest for a minute, the allure of joining the Evil Empire will probably be enough for the Magpies’ sporting director to bolt from the Red Devils as soon as next summer. No need to mention that when Ornstein puts a report out, odds are it ends up happening at some point.

Before joining Newcastle, Ashworth served as the technical director at Brighton & Hove Albion, starting in 2019. He was then hired by NUFC after the takeover by PIF took place in Oct. 2021, although the club couldn’t count on Ashworth’s services until the summer of 2022 having signed him to a contract a few months before in February 2022. Ashworth was on gardening leave from Brighton for three months.

The backdrop to Manchester United’s interest in Ashworth is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s and INEOS’ recent acquisition of a 25% stake in the club from the Glazer family.

The acquisition of MUFC by Ratcliffe received the Premier League’s approval a few days ago, with the final nod from the Football Association still pending but expected to follow soon.

As part of their initial changes, Ratcliffe and INEOS have already appointed Omar Berrada, formerly of Manchester City, as the new chief executive of Manchester United, indicating the beginning of a new era at Old Trafford and snatching a key member of their cross-city rivals to get things going.

If they have been able to do that, you (sadly) bet Ashworth will leave Newcastle in a hurry. Ugh.