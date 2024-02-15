Could Joelinton fetch more money than Sandro Tonali cost Newcastle?

Newcastle United’s acquisition of Joelinton which was initially met with some skepticism after the club hired him to play his natural forward position (the one he was deployed at in the German Bundesliga), has proven to be a significantly positive one for the Magpies and, in fact, there is a chance the club can turn his purchase-then-sale into a profit according to Zak Anderton of Football Fancast.

NUFC signed Joelinton in 2019 for a then-club record fee of £40 million to name him their starting striker under former manager Steve Bruce. That never really panned out, with Joelinton scoring a putrid four goals in a bulky 44-app sample during his debut season. That’s exactly £10 (!) million per goal, which... Sheesh.

However, with the arrival of current manager Eddie Howe after the PIF takeover of Newcastle in Oct. 2021 things changed for the absolute best for Joelinton once he was moved to the midfield strata.

Now a clear-cut, dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Joelinton has flourished for the past two years and although he’s now out for the season following surgery, his value won’t be affected negatively that much as he is about to enter the final year under contract at Newcastle next season if both parties cannot agree to an extension before next July.

As of the 2023/24 season, Joelinton’s market valuation has skyrocketed all the way up to £51 million, per CIES Football Observatory, surpassing the valuation of recent signing Sandro Tonali, who is estimated at £43 million.

All things considered, there is a chance Newcastle make a hefty profit by selling the Brazil international this summer before his contract runs out in slightly over a year from now.

Joelinton’s future at Newcastle is murky if only because of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions and how they might impact Newcastle’s business going forward, with him labeled as one of the main candidates for a potential departure—let alone considering his reportedly crazy demands for a wage bump that would break the scale of the Magpies first-team salaries.

With each passing day it feels like Newcastle will part way with some of their most recognizable faces sooner rather than later, and there’s no denying Joelinton would be certainly missed but also one of the current Magpies that could earn the club a large amount of money with his sale coming as early as this summer.