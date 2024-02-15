Report: Dan Ashworth “has already said yes” to Manchester United

Dan Ashworth, currently operating as Newcastle United’s sporting director, has been approached by Manchester United for the same role at Old Trafford, and a formal approach is expected to happen in the next few days with the Magpies staffer most probably moving to Man Utd as soon as potentially this summer, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano has gone a step further, reporting that Ashworth has “already said yes” to Man Utd.

Dan Ashworth has already said yes to Manchester United. He's prepared to accept their proposal as it's considered big opportunity & project.



Understand Man United are intentioned to negotiate and pay compensation to Newcastle; they absolutely want Ashworth now, not in 2025. pic.twitter.com/Ka2pHQzFnh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

Although formal discussions between the clubs have not yet taken place, they are expected soon, with Ashworth reportedly open to the opportunity as it’s been believed for a while that the man’s main goal career-wise was to lead Man Utd back to their yesteryear prominence.

The potential move comes as Manchester United prepares for organizational changes, with INEOS’s Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently acquiring a 25% stake in the club. Ashworth is known for his expertise in player recruitment and developing high-performance structures, skills that the Red Devis value as they enter a new chapter in the club’s history aiming at rebuilding its football operations.

During Ashworth’s stint at Newcastle the team reached their best EPL position in decades, finishing in the top four last year on their way to returning to playing Champions League football, boosted mainly by Ashworth’s transfer targets including Alexander Isak, Bruno, and Sven Botman.

However, it’s believed that there have been some “complexities” regarding decision-making at Newcastle, where the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund plays a central role in contrast with the autonomy and control Ashworth would have at Manchester United, thus leading the director to think seriously about moving to Manchester.

Additionally, his relationship with Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, while “professional and respectful,” is reportedly not a close one as Ashworth is “not part of Howe’s inner circle” with the sporting director simply relegated to closing deals and reviewing contracts.

At this point, it feels like the only thing pending an agreement is the terms of Ashworth’s exit from Newcastle on his way to Man Utd, with the latter club wanting him to join them now and not in 2025 as NUFC would prefer.

Per Ornstein, both clubs are expected to find a compromise, reflecting a mutual willingness to facilitate Ashworth’s move although that’d entail Man Utd paying a hefty sum (quoted in the region of €6 million) to extract the sporting director from Tyneside.

Ashworth’s days in Newcastle are numbered, that’s for sure, and the only thing pending is putting a final date in stone for his tenure within the Magpie organization.