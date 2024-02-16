Newcastle forward Callum Wilson out two months following surgery

Newcastle United’s forward, Callum Wilson, is set to be out of action for the next nine-to-twelve weeks following surgery on a damaged pectoral tendon, per Chris Waugh of The Athletic.

This is just another bit of bad news in a never-ending streak of such developments taking place at Newcastle this season with an endless row of injuries affecting players all across the squad.

Wilson, 31, suffered the injury in the game against Nottingham Forest played last Saturday in which the Magpies returned to their winning ways by beating the hosts 3-2 in a tight matchup.

The injury happened during a collision between Wilson and an opposing defender, leading to the Magpies’ striker leaving the field with his shirt being used as a makeshift sling.

The surgery is scheduled to take place this week and while there is no clear timeline for Wilson’s return to the pitch, all reports point toward a two-to-three-month rehab period following the operation. That, of course, put Wilson in danger of missing the remainder of the season, although the club has not yet ruled him out entirely and still hopes for an eventual return in late April or May.

The loss of Wilson further strains Newcastle’s attacking options, obviously, with fellow striker Alexander Isak also banged up (groin) and certainly injury-prone throughout his career to date, adding more problems to Eddie Howe’s planning for the next few months.

Another thing to consider regarding Wilson is his contract situation. Wilson’s deal with NUFC runs through June 2025, which means he will be able to negotiate with any club as soon as next January. There is a chance Newcastle tries to sell him this summer before losing him for nothing, which by extension could mean that Wilson, sadly, might have played his last game in Newcastle’s black and white stripes.

According to Craigh Hope of the Daily Mail, “there is interest from abroad, including Saudi Arabia,” in Wilson.

Newcastle’s attack has been particularly hampered by injuries this season, with Wilson and Isak rarely available for selection simultaneously. Going forward, Howe will need to build an attack around the oft-injured Isak and the only other player capable of playing makeshift striker, youngster Anthony Gordon, who is a natural winger but can do some damage if deployed in the middle of the forward strata.