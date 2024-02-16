Eddie Howe denies rumors about Dan Ashworth joining Manchester United

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the club has not received any formal approach from Manchester United regarding the signing of the current sporting director of the Magpies, Dan Ashworth, as of Friday morning.

️ 'No contact but news stories suggest something is going to happen'



Eddie Howe responds to questions on Man Utd’s pursuit of Dan Ashworth.



- Sky Sports #NUFC



pic.twitter.com/3gl2P1DfD1 — NUFC360 (@NUFC360) February 16, 2024

Despite rumors of Manchester United’s interest in Ashworth for their sporting director role growing louder each passing day all throughout this week, Howe made clear in his pre-game press conference on Friday that Newcastle is yet to be officially contacted by the Red Devils.

Ashworth, who has been with Newcastle for nearly two years after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion, is reportedly open to the opportunity at Old Trafford, which considers him a top target for the position in a saga that reportedly has both parties mutually interested in joining forces as early as this summer.

Howe highlighted the importance of keeping Ashworth in tow going forward as he consider the figure os the sporting director a key one within the club’s organigram.

Howe, however, assured that Newcastle wouldn’t be hurt by Ashworth’s potential exit if it really comes to happen, as the manager thinks Newcastle can maintain “efficiency and progress, regardless of personnel changes.” This statement reflects Howe’s belief in the club’s structure but it also sounded a bit like a white-flag comment in a very deflating way.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Ashworth is only complicated because of the current contract the sporting director has with Newcastle, forcing the Red Devils to pony up a significant compensation package in exchange for getting the staffer to their club now instead of in 2025.

That said, it’s been reported that even if that number reaches double-digit figures, both clubs are most probably going to agree to something between now and June.

Man Utd are expected to get in touch with Newcastle and submit a formal proposal though an official approach for the signing of Ashworth in the next few days or weeks.