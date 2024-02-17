Philip Billing out against Newcastle, already in transfer talks?

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing has been ruled out for the upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James’ Park, scheduled for Saturday, thus removing the possibility of close-look scouting of the player by the coaches of the Magpies ahead of the summer transfer window with the AFC player having been linked to NUFC in the recent past.

The 27-year-old player received a direct red card during a recent 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest after challenging Callum Hudson-Odoi, and he won’t be reduced the three-game suspension thus leading to his missing this weekend’s matchup.

Bournemouth’s manager, Andoni Iraola, commented on the incident, stating Billing’s action was a fair and honest attempt to halt a fast-breaking counterattack by Nott Forest. Iraola was a bit mad at the decision, however, expressing his belief that the call was overly severe although he acknowledged that once the play hit the VAR booth there was no coming back to lift the red and turn it into a mere yellow card.

“I knew that VAR was not going to overturn it because normally VAR doesn’t get involved. Whenever there is contact, they respect the decision of the referee - with the exception of the other day. But I think it’s too harsh.”

This will be Billing’s second missed game after he already was forced out of the clash against Fulham (ending in a 3-0 loss) last Saturday.

According to Jordan Cronin of Newcastle World, there might have already been discussions for the transfer of Billing to Newcastle between the Magpies and AFC Bournemouth. There is also the possibility of Eddie Howe (a former AFCB manager) entertaining landing upcoming free-agent Lloyd Kelly of the same club, which might have entered the talks too during the past few days and weeks.

It’s worth noting that both Billing and Kelly were initially brought to Bournemouth by Howe back in 2019, from Huddersfield Town and Bristol City respectively, and that they have turned into two of the most prolific players for the clubs since then combining for more than 300 apps between them across all competitions.

Billing is right in his prime, playing at 27 years old and turning 28 next June and ahead of next season while Kelly is much younger, only 25 until next October.

According to Transfermarkt, the former is the fourth-highest valued player in the AFC Bournemouth squad (€22m) while the latter boasts a market value estimated at a lower €16m—though Kelly’s contract runs out next July, thus making him an attainable and cheap (he can arrive on a free transfer) option for Newcastle to bolster the defensive line for the 2024/25 season while staying within the FFP and Premier League financial constraints.