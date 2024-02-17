Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle United will return home this weekend to host AFC Bournemouth at St. James’ Park on Saturday, Feb. 17, in a matchup between Eddie Howe’s current and former clubs in Tyneside, two with very diverging goals this season.

Newcastle, currently in seventh place in the Premier League table, will look to keep their positive results going after drawing and winning their two most recent league matchups and facing a lesser opponent for the last time before going against Arsenal next week and then entering a do-or-die FA Cup matchup after that.

The Magpies hoped for a Champions League encore next year but that’s looking more and more difficult each passing week. That said, they are still in range to clinch a Europe-bound position, whether that’s a UCL, Europa League, or Conference League berth depending on their final position. For now, they trail Manchester United by five points for a spot in the Europa League, and that’s where the club probably wants to finish the season at the very least.

The team has gathered momentum of late with a recent Bruno-inspired victory against Nottingham Forest, though it’s also true that they are coming off allowing their last two opponents to score six goals on them... On top of that, Newcastle’s defensive vulnerabilities have been a concern for much longer as the Magpies have actually conceded 16 goals in their last six league games.

On the other side, Bournemouth are experiencing a slump as they haven’t won a Premier League since their Boxing Day victory over Fulham. The Cherries are placed 13th in the league, however, and still aiming at a top-half finish. Despite their struggles, Bournemouth has maintained a consistent goal-scoring record, finding the net in 14 of their last 15 league matches.

Newcastle will be without striker Callum Wilson, who is sidelined for up to 12 weeks due to a pectoral tendon injury requiring surgery. Other key players, including his natural replacement Alexander Isak, are also doubtful to play and might force Howe to deploy Anthony Gordon as his makeshift striker.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.co.uk

On Callum Wilson, who suffered a pectoral injury in the latter stages of last weekend’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest:

“It was a really strange injury, getting in a tussle with the centre-back right at the end of the game. Initially, from my view, I thought he’d hurt his shoulder but it was a muscle in his pec so we had it scanned.

“We hoped he could carry on and he felt good. He was moving his arm at full strength but when he went to see a specialist, it was apparent quite early on that he needed it operated on and he’s having that as we speak.

“It’s no doubt a big blow to him because I think he’s looking at various things. His first priority has always been Newcastle and he feels it has been a stop start season for him. He takes that burden of being one of our two strikers very seriously and he’s desperate to do well and score goals.

“He was very disappointed in that perspective and he had England on the horizon as well so we hope he’ll be back before the end of the season.”

On further injury updates, including Alexander Isak and Joe Willock:

“Alex is probably not ready for the weekend, but he is very close and looking really good. I am really pleased with his progress.

“Like Alex, Joe is very close too, he is knocking on the door and looking good and feeling much better. He is another huge player for us that we are desperate to get back.

“Matt Targett’s in a very similar position to Elliot Anderson, working very closely together and they’re due to be training very soon, hopefully within the next ten days.”

On Emil Krafth, who signed a one-year contract extension on Wednesday, keeping the Swedish defender at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2025:

“He’s very dependable and a really good trainer and player. (He’s) very reliable and I can’t speak highly enough of him in the sense of how he handled his injury.

“He was in good form and had a powerful end to the (2021/22) season when we were trying to avoid relegation and performed really well towards the end of that campaign. He then got the (anterior cruciate ligament) injury and worked his way back throughout pre-season and has looked as good as new.

“That’s not easy to do after the injury he had so he fully deserves his contract and he’s got a big part to play in our future.”

On Bruno, who netted a brace in the Magpies’ 3-2 win against Forest at the City Ground:

“I think he is (world class) and I don’t say that lightly because it’s easy to say. You have to believe what you’re saying and I do.

“He’s got unbelievable qualities that we see on a daily basis. He’s versatile and, fundamentally, got a unbelievable attitude to life and to the game of football.

“His passion for the game is clear to see when he’s playing, especially at his best, and he can produce moments of absolute magic which he did against Nottingham Forest to help us win the game.

“There’s such a healthy relationship between the supporters and Bruno. He wears his heart on his sleeve and you’re not guessing how Bruno’s feeling when you’re watching him play and supporters can really identify with his passion for football and Newcastle so I think it’s a really good mix.”

On the upcoming test of AFC Bournemouth, who claimed a 2-0 win against the Magpies during the reverse fixture in November:

“His (Andoni Iraola) methods are really strong, really visible with how they play, and I think we felt that in the away game against us.

“Since that win, I think they’ve had some really good results, culminating in beating Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford which was a really strong performance.

“They have some direct threats. We’re going to have to be aware of them and have to play a lot better than we did against them in the last game but I anticipate that we will and we can.”

Howay!