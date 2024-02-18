Jeff Hendrick left out of Sheff Wed’s 25-man squad. What’s next?

Sheffield Wednesday announced the squad for the second half of the season following the end of the January transfer window and they left three open roster spots just in case some opportunity to sign a valuable free agent emerges in the next few weeks.

What is a bit shocking about that decision, however, is that Sheff Wed left those spots open by not registering Newcastle loanee and Irish international Jeff Hendrick.

Manager Danny Rohl offered his reasons for the decision to leave Jeff Hendrick off his team’s registered squad, mostly backing it up after his never-ending injuries. Sheff Wednesday signed many players last January, including James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Ian Poveda, and Ike Ugbo.

With the arrival of new players, some existing members of the squad have had to be omitted, namely Lee Gregory, Juan Delgado, Callum Paterson, and still-NUFC player Jeff Hendrick. The problem for Hendrick—and the Magpies by extension—is that Delgado and Paterson are expected to be added to the squad upon their recovery from long-term injuries, while Gregory and Hendrick have been left out due to their inability to significantly impact the team’s performance this season and are most probably going to keep earning DNPs from now to June.

Hendrick was loaned to the Championship side from Newcastle United at the start of this season and has started only five league games for Sheffield Wednesday. Despite being sidelined with an injury for the last few months, he made a return during the FA Cup defeat to Coventry City last week, on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Don’t be surprised: the club holds two different lists of registered players for both the Championship and the FA Cup, thus Hendrick’s appearance in the tourney while not included in the active roster for league matchups.

Hendrick has missed the last 12 league matches played by Sheffield Wednesday and therefore his inclusion in the official 25-man squad was never going to make much sense past the Feb. 1 transfer deadline. The question now is whether or not Sheff Wed will be covering his wages for the remainder of his loan or if they will try to reach an agreement with NUFC so he returns to Tyneside saving the Championship side some costs.

Hendrick knows his playing days this season are most probably over with no chance at Sheff Wed, let alone at Newcastle in his eventual return. Hendrick is under contract through next June, however, so he will surely take this time off to start talking to clubs that might be interested in signing him on a free next summer when he puts an end to his stint with Newcastle.