Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth — Match Report: Matt Ritchie saves Magpies from embarrassment

Newcastle United miraculously earned a point on Saturday’s Premier League matchup at St James’ Park thanks to a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Did the Magpies prove to be a resilient team by coming from behind twice? Maybe. Should they have put an end to the game and left no doubt, let alone trail getting into injury time, way earlier than they did? You bet.

The match had a little bit of everything, so much so that Matt Ritchie was the final goalscorer and the particular man of the match for Newcastle thanks to scoring his first goal since July 2020 (yes, that’s four seasons in the making) with a last-minute effort after coming off the bench a bit earlier on the day.

Ritchie moved from Swindon Town to AFC Bournemouth back in 2013 for less than half a million euros when current NUFC manager and former Bournemouth gaffer Eddie Howe decided to sign him as a precocious talent. Newcastle acquired Ritchie before Howe’s arrival for €12 million. That happened ahead of the 2016/17 season and it cannot be argued that the old man keeps giving NUFC the goodies, as he proved yesterday at 34 years of age, no less.

Newcastle, as you probably already know, couldn’t count on either of Alexander Isak (expected back next weekend) and Callum Wilson (out for the next two-plus months) due to injuries and so he had to use Anthony Gordon as a false nine once again with Harvey Barnes to his left and Miguel Almiron to his right.

As it’s been the case for a while, Newcastle proved capable of putting the ball in the back of the opposition’s net (twice!) but they also conceded goals once more to a lesser opponent, in this case, their 19th and 20th goals-against in just the past eight EPL games spanning back to Dec. 23.

Despite Newcastle’s efforts, Bournemouth twice took the lead through goals from Dominic Solanke (51st minute) and Antoine Semenyo (69th), with Newcastle’s equalizers coming from a penalty taken by Gordon (58th) and Ritchie’s late strike (91st).

“We’re not on full power at the moment, we’re not at our fluent best. There are reasons for that. We’re a little disjointed. We had players playing today who aren’t in their best positions,” Howe, said after the game. “But we have to look at the positives, it’s another game unbeaten and it was a big late goal. It just keeps that momentum we’ve got.”

The manager highlighted the significance of Ritchie’s goal (“Matt Ritchie probably epitomizes that resilience within this squad more than anybody”) while taking some weight off Dan Burn’s shoulders as the defender seems to be in the middle of a never-ending slump (“It’s not about finding someone to blame, it’s about finding solutions. I could evaluate everyone’s performance and pick holes in it“).

The draw left Newcastle (37 points) without a victory at home since the start of the year, and sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table with Brighton having a game in hand (playing on Sunday) and just two points behind NUFC and looking at overtaking the Magpies with a win today.

Manchester Utd will play two games on Sunday, too, while sitting in sixth place and right above Newcastle in the table albeit four points ahead of NUFC: the first will be fought on the pitch against Luton Town, and the second one off of the pasture and in the offices of SJP for the snatching of sporting director Dan Ashworth from the Magpies organization.