OFFICIAL: Emil Kraft signs one-year contract extension with Newcastle

Newcastle United right full-back and Sweden international Emil Krafth has signed a one-year extension with the Magpies, the club announced on Wednesday. The defender is now under contract with the club through June 2025.

The 29-year-old’s new deal comes as an extension to his existing contract, which was set to expire at the end of the current season and looking ominous for him when it comes to his tenure probably being over in Tyneside with his path to first-team minutes mostly blocked.

That’s not going to be the case, however, with Krafth re-inking his contract and agreeing to stay within Newcastle’s organization for at least another year, even if that means getting plenty of bench time.

Since joining Newcastle from Amiens in 2019, Krafth has made 73 appearances for the Premier League club throughout his tenure with the Magpies across all competitions.

Krafth’s recent seasons have been marked by challenges related to significant injuries, including an ACL last season that saw him off for nearly a year including suffering a late setback.

He sustained that anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2022, which sidelined him for the initial months of the season and into this one, ultimately leading Howe to omit the defender from Newcastle’s Champions League squad.

However, Krafth made a strong return to the first team in November, contributing to the team’s performances in all competitions with nine appearances so far this season even on limited playing time. His return was highlighted by his participation in Newcastle’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, though NUFC would crash out of the competition soon after that win.

With 44 international caps for Sweden, Krafth’s experience has definitely contributed to his staying in Newcastle as a valued veteran member of the squad helping other younger players develop within the system and Howe’s people.

Reflecting on the contract extension, Krafth said, “I am delighted to extend my time here and commit to Newcastle United for another year. It’s been a journey of ups and downs since I joined the club, but I feel at home here and want to repay the faith and support shown in me, especially during my recovery from injury.”

Added Krafth: “It’s a really exciting time for the club on and off the pitch, and I’m so pleased to have the opportunity to continue being a part of that and hopefully help the team finish the season strongly.

