Dan Ashworth wants out, Newcastle demanding €20 million from Man Utd

Dan Ashworth let Newcastle United’s brass know about his intention to leave the club on Saturday following the rumors about a potential interest from Manchester United in signing him, according to multiple reports emerging on Sunday.

Manchester United want to appoint Ashworth as their new director of football, although it will take the Red Devils more than convincing the man to join them. Per David Ornstein of The Athletic, Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, and football insider Fabrizio Romano, the expectation is Newcastle will demand more than €20 million from Man Utd to let Ashworth go now.

If Manchester United is unwilling to pay that fee to Newcastle, then the Magpies are willing to keep Ashworth on gardening leave until the summer of 2026, when his contract is set to expire, before letting him go and join the Red Devils.

Despite his desire to leave, Ashworth continued his usual duties over the weekend, participating in scouting meetings and attending Newcastle’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, which seemingly irked NUFC manager Eddie Howe as he wants the situation to get resolved as quickly as possible and for Ashworth to get cut for the daily routine so he cannot access more information nor share it with Man Utd in the future.

Ashworth, however, had not communicated his decision to the board of Newcastle until Saturday, thus his participation in the club’s activities for part of last weekend and after joining the Magpies just 20 months ago from Brighton & Hove Albion.

This is basically a matter of when, not if Ashworth will leave NUFC to join MUFC. Now, of course, it’s all up to Manchester Utd to pony up the €20+ million compensation if they want their new sporting director before 2026 and potentially as early as this summer.

The fee is obviously gigantic and it might give some pause to the Red Devils, although it won’t benefit anyone if the Mancunians don’t pay it asap. Ashworth won’t be able to work in full for either NUFC nor MUFC, Newcastle will need to spend money in appointing a new sporting director, and Man Utd will need to keep going with their current staffers while waiting for Dan to move to Manchester.

Man Utd, it must be said, has not made a formal approach for the signing of Ashworth through the weekend, although one is expected to arrive at the Newcastle HQ in the next few days so discussions between both clubs can get started ahead of the fee payment and the eventual transfer.