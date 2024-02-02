Insider: Newcastle agreed deal for Almiron sale but Miggy rejected it

According to journalist and football insider Ben Jacobs, who talked to GIVEMESPORT right before the finish of the January transfer window, Newcastle and Saudi Arabia had an agreement in place for the transfer of Miguel Almiron but the deal ultimately collapsed because the player refused to leave the Magpies.

Per the report, quoting Jacobs and his information about the failed deal, “Al-Shabab tried to get Miguel Almiron” and the Saudi club even “agreed a verbal package with Newcastle for around €30million.” Everything seemed to be geared toward an exit for Miggy on the verge of the transfer window closing in Saudi Arabia (it did on Tuesday, Feb. 30), and the Arab organization is said to have done “club-to-club negotiations before approaching Almiron.”

Once the negotiation moved on to the player’s side, however, Jacobs said that “it was clear that [Almiron] preferred to stay at Newcastle and certainly not to move to Saudi Arabia and Al-Shabab.” That resulted in the deal “never [getting] off the ground,” according to Jacobs.

As Jacobs added, Newcastle is not going to publicly accept or confirm the inside report about the Magpies reaching a deal for the sale of Miggy, let alone considering he’s staying put within the organization for the remainder of the season while still on contract for many more months.

“Newcastle want some form of deniability because the player is still there, so it is understandable that the narrative changes a little bit after the Saudi window shuts and Newcastle speak of always wanting to keep Almiron and never accepting any offers,” said Jacobs. “The reality is that they agreed a verbal package with Al-Shabab,” he stated.

Miguel Almiron arrived in Newcastle back in 2019 and he signed a three-year extension with the club last February, keeping him in tow through July 2026 when his deal will officially run out.

Following this latest development and given the restrictive FFP/Premier League financial rules Newcastle will need to navigate going forward, it’s fair to assume that Almiron’s days in Tyneside are most probably numbered as he’s one of the few high-valued players in the club these days that was part of the team before the PIF takeover in Oct. 2021.

For now, however, we can rest assured we’ll be enjoying Almiron’s footie for at least three more months while clad in the Black and White stripes. Wor Miggy!