Report: Newcastle plans for 2024 summer after frustrating January

In a rather interesting report published on The Ahtletic on Friday, Feb. 2, Newcastle United beat reporters George Caulkin and Chris Waugh shared a fair share of intel into what happened during the January transfer window and most importantly what is next for the Magpies as we head into next summer’s window.

As it’s been widely reportedly for weeks on end, Newcastle is gearing up for a significant overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window, with a focus on reinforcing their attack, midfield, and defense. That said, expect sales on top of everything as the club tries to avoid any financial trouble and falling for any type of wrongdoing pertaining to complying with the FFP and the new Premier League sustainability rules put in place of late.

According this report, Newcastle is actively monitoring several players, including strikers and wide forward mostly to bolster a rotation that only features two natural goalscorers in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. It’s also worth noting, as the authors do in the original piece, that Isak and Wilson have suffered their fair share of injuries, which will also aid Newcastle in finding new players to add to the organization to patch potential holes left open by those issues.

Wilson’s future with the club remains uncertain and he’s been approached in January by at least one club—Spanish side Atletico Madrid—with a potential exit from Tyneside coming as soon as next summer. Newcastle reportedly showed interest in Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig even trying to attempt a transfer last month, and Brentford’s Ivan Toney, although nothing really materialized in terms of a recent bid for the suspended-of-late striker.

It’s also believed that Newcastle will try to sign a player that Eddie Howe has steadily dismissed as being of interest to the club, Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth, as the striker is “still admired within Newcastle’s recruitment department” and will be approached for a transfer to the Magpies once the next transfer window opens.

When it comes to the midfield area, that is still thought of as the main priority for strengthening, especially with the uncertain futures of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes at the club. The former will enter the final year of his contract next season and could be sold for a profit next summer before losing him for nothing—assuming he refuses to lower his reportedly hefty wage demands—and the latter is more than assuredly going to exit Newcastle on his way to a European behemoth the likes of PSG, Real Madrid, or Barcelona in July or August.

Newcastle is considering options such as Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest, Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, and Conor Gallagher of Chelsea to bring in someone that would replace any/both of those two for next season.

In addition to attacking and midfield reinforcements, Newcastle is expected to seek at least one center-back, let alone if Sven Botman is sold during the summer transfer window. That’s not set in stone, however, and it’s believed that Howe would like to build his future team around Botman and Isak while not minding selling Joelinton and/or Bruno while their values are at their peak.

Financially, Newcastle is preparing for a new wave of commercial agreements, including a multi-year kit sponsorship with Adidas, which should boost the revenues of the club going forward and fill their coffers smoothly.

However, these deals alone will not suffice to finance the comprehensive squad revamp, and sales will necessarily be completed if Newcastle want to bring new, highly talented faces to their squad.

Such sales, though maybe hard to swallow in some cases, will generate enough funds for Newcastle to go all-in into the summer transfer market, potentially earning them a bonus £100 million if all goes according to play—say, by selling Bruno and Miguel Almiron in separate transfers.

For now, we can only wait and hope for the best possible second half of the season as the Magpies will try to clinch an Euro-bound place in the Premier League as the season comes to a close.