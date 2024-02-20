Newcastle place Dan Ashworth on gardening leave until 2026

Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle United after expressing his wish to leave for Manchester United, the club announced on Monday, Feb. 19.

This move, while expected from Newcastle, might keep Ashworth in limbo for more than two years until his contract runs out at the end of June 2026, only then being allowed to leave the Magpies to join Man Utd.

If Manchester United want to get Ashworth to their club before that date, however, the Red Devils will need to enter negotiations with the Magpies and agree to a compensation fee quoted in the region of €20 million demanded by Newcastle, per multiple reports.

Ashworth had already earned a big reputation before joining Newcastle as he was the main brain masterminding the England DNA ahead of doing swift business in both Brighton and then Newcastle. Now, after successful spells at both clubs in the Premier League, the Red Devils want Ashworth to lead their sinking ship.

Despite Ashworth’s readiness to leave Newcastle, the club is refusing to let him go for free and NUFC has yet to agree on compensation with Manchester United if the latter want him now instead of having to wait two more years to appoint him.

Hope reported that Manchester United may opt to wait for Ashworth if a financial settlement cannot be reached, which would mean Newcastle would be forced to keep paying his wages during the gardening leave period even though the sporting director would be obviously removed from the daily affairs of the club and denied any and every bit of information about Newcastle—in other words, lost money and a sunk cost.

The situation, according to sources reaching out to Hope, has caused frustration within Newcastle and mostly for manager Eddie Howe, who already sounded concerned over Ashworth’s continued access to sensitive club information ahead of a potential move to a direct rival.

Howe’s comments before last weekend's match highlighted the need for a swift resolution to the matter, whether that means getting rid of Ashworth or simply removing him from the club’s daily activities and duties.

This week is shaping as a critical one for the negotiations between MUFC and NUFC to find a happy ending or end catastrophically, which means no club—nor Ashworth, for that matter—would be able to proceed smoothly for the next few months and possibly years.