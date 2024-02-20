Manchester Utd makes formal approach to sign Newcastle’s Dan Asworth

Manchester United has formally approached Newcastle United for the signing of the Magpies’ sporting director, Dan Ashworth, per Simon Stone of BBC Sport. Shortly before this report, NUFC already announced they had placed Ashworth on gardening leave following his requests for a release.

Between now and the moment Ashworth finally and inevitably leaves Newcastle, the Tyneside club will keep paying him the wage both parties agreed to when the staffer was first signed to a contract in 2022. With Ashworth’s removal from daily operations, however, there will be a negotiation between NUFC and MUFC over the next few days to agree on compensation so he can join Manchester before January 2026.

With Ashworth under contract at Newcastle until 2025, reports suggest that the Magpies will ask for compensation exceeding £10m and potentially north of £20m. It’s also been reported that Manchester United is cautious not to overpay and wouldn’t have a problem waiting for Ashworth’s contract to run out in 2026 before finally landing the sporting director.

One of the main reasons for Ashworth’s decision to leave Newcastle on his way to Manchester is believed to be his relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, head of sport at INEOS, during his previous FA role, and his credited contributions to England’s youth football success and Brighton’s Premier League ascent. With INEOS now in possession of large shares of Man Utd’s ownership, this was always bound to happen.