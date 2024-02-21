Everything to know about Newcastle’s future amid Dan Ashworth’s saga

It’s been quite a week in Newcastle’s world, hasn’t it?

Whispers started to grow louder before last weekend, then became deafening through Saturday, and on Sunday the bomb was finally dropped with an official announcement made by Newcastle on Monday: Dan Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave following his request of leaving the club, reportedly to join Manchester United.

This was hardly expected to happen no more than a couple of months ago, let alone further back with Ashworth joining NUFC as recently as in 2022. Should Newcastle fans be worried about DA’s departure? Is the sporting director figure so prominent to make a huge impact in the daily operations of the club? What do we know, and what do we not about all of this drama? Let’s explore!

Dan Ashworth’s Background and Decision to Leave

Dan Ashworth is the Magpies sporting director, a role he took over after spending a few months on gardening leave following a spell at Brighton.

He’s now requested his release from Newcastle to the board of his current club, which quickly put Ashworth on another gardening leave until the situation gets resolved.

Ashworth is seemingly interested in joining Manchester United with the Red Devils finally making their formal approach for his signing late on Monday after NUFC announced the removal of DA from their daily business.

Initially, Ashworth did not actively seek an exit from Newcastle but when Man Utd approached him personally he changed his stance favoring a move to Manchester instead of staying put in Tyneside, thus requesting his release.

The decision has to do with Man Utd’s higher status in the football pecking order as well as a larger control of the operations of the Red Devils’ organigram compared to the leeway he was given at Newcastle.

Contractual Obligations and Negotiations

Ashworth remains under contract with Newcastle even tho the Magpies have placed him on gardening leave for the time being, potentially up to 18 months as stipulated in the deal he signed with Newcastle back in 2022, sources have told many reporters.

Newcastle is legally forced to pay Ashworth his wage while still under contract and until the calendar year 2026, although he has been removed from the daily operations of the club and NUFC has blocked his access to every system and meeting related to the club.

This contractual situation is believed to favor Newcastle’s position in the upcoming negotiations with Man Utd for the early release of Ashworth from the club. It’s been reported that Newcastle is demanding up to £20 million from Manchester United for an early release, which would also help the Magpies to ease their comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules as that would mark a net income of money if it comes to be agreed.

Manchester United, however, is reportedly willing to wait for Ashworth’s contract to run out in 2026, only then landing him. That sounds a little bit naive, though, and an agreement is expected from both sides so everybody can move on and keep doing their thing sooner rather than later.

Impact on Newcastle’s Transfers and Recruiting Strategy

Ashworth played a notable role in Newcastle’s expenditure of approximately £300 million on transfers, including significant signings such as those of Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, and Sven Botman in the past two seasons.

However, it’s always been reported that Eddie Howe has been a prominent figure in recruitment decisions with Ashworth taking a bigger load on the youth system, setting up scouting networks, and handing work to other people within the organization more than making final decisions himself.

That suggest that Ashworth’s departure may not drastically alter the club’s transfer strategy and their ultimate targeted players in future transfer windows, with Ashworth being just a mere contract negotiations if boiled to the simplest extent.

Newcastle’s recruitment process, as stated by Howe after Saturday’s matchup against Bournemouth, remains active and unchanged despite the situation. He said NUFC is a big enough club these days as to not really being impact too negatively by the departure of a sporting director, and that no big changes are expected.

Potential Successors to Dan Ashworth

It’s still way too early to name any names, but a few people have started to emerge as leading candidates to take over the sporting director role already vacated by Ashworth’s placement on gardening leave.

The search for Ashworth’s will reportedly involve both internal and external candidates, with names like Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards, and Phil Giles being discussed and listed by different media outlets during the past few days and hours as potential staffers to be either elevated to or hired for the position.

At the end of the day, the future sporting director of Newcastle will need to be someone willing to accept to work hand-in-hand with Howe and also to abide by whatever the owners of the club from Saudi Arabia (PIF) demand from him and suggest as proper moves to make, whether said person likes those ideas or not.

Conclusion

Is this breaking and unexpected news going to change Newcastle? Yes. Is this going to break the new era at the club born in 2021 when PIF took over NUFC? Hardly.

Ashworth’s move to Manchester United can (and will) foster some changes in Newcastle United’s management structure, recruitment strategies, and financial planning, but after more than two years of full control by PIF and with most of the new club structure already in place, a change of sporting directors won’t kill the upwards trending of the organization.

The club will keep their operations going, navigate this as one more transition, and keep competing on the pitch where things matter the most.

In a few words: Don’t lose sleep over Dan Ashworth’s departure. It’s just not worth it.