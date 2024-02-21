Newcastle’s Yankuba Minteh becoming a linchpin of Feyenoord’s attack

As February draws to a close, Newcastle is once again looking inward for answers as they meandered to their third consecutive uninspired performance on both sides of the ball on Saturday in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

With eight goals conceded in the last three matches to teams in the bottom half of the league and none of the Magpie’s last nine goals coming from their starting front three in open play, there are clearly major issues currently present in the squad’s outlook.

It’s obvious reinforcements are needed if only to bolster the depth of the roster, and this summer the left-back (LB) and the right-wing (RW) positions cannot be ignored when it comes to addressing them in the upcoming transfer window.

For now, I don’t have the patience nor the psychic powers to decode why manager Eddie Howe didn’t use any of these fixtures to try out a new defensive formation. Shifting starting LB but natural center-back (CB) Dan Burn into a backup CB role and utilizing summer signing Tino Livramento or Chelsea FC loanee Lewis Miley to add some speed to a left flank that opposing teams are openly targeting seemed like a no-brainer to me. And with a fierce Arsenal side on the horizon next week—they have scored 14 goals in the last three weeks, five of them created by RW Bukayo Saka—I would insert a large crying emoji here if I could.

While Howe will have all week to marinate on those stats, for now, it’s worth taking a step back and looking deeper into one of the positives that we can take moving into the summer at our other soft spot in the offensive right side of the attack.

For those who haven’t kept track, Newcastle purchased an 18-year-old (now 19) Gambia international named Yankuba Minteh from Danish club Odense Boldklub (OB) in June of 2023. While that move was truly a throw of the dice for a youngster who had only made 17 appearances when signed, Newcastle shrewdly loaned him immediately to neighboring Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie to give him some first-division reps.

For more on Minteh’s backstory, here’s a great writeup by The Athletic detailing his acquisition by Newcastle a few months ago.

This season, Feyenoord are in the midst of a magnificent rebirth within the international club scene following the appointment of Arne Slot as their manager in 2021. If that name sounds familiar, last spring he was making headlines for being linked to top teams everywhere after winning the Eredivisie and leading Feyenoord to the Champions League. Sending Minteh to learn under Slot’s guidance has proved fruitful, as the youngster has established himself as the starting right winger for a squad firmly in second place in the Dutch top-flight division as well as still competing in the Europa League following a third-place finish in the group stage of the Champions League.

Minteh plays as an inverted left-footed attacker on the right side, in a very similar role to Miguel Almiron’s at Newcastle. His Expected Goals (xG) is 5.0 and that ranks him fourth-best on the Feyenoord squad, even though he only ranks 12th in minutes played, starting in eight of the 16 games played by the team thus far.

Also similar to Newcastle, Feyenoord’s standard offense builds up from the right side of the field, with Trippier’s role occupied by Dutch international Lutsharel Geertruida. Geertruida is the team captain and has been linked with top clubs across Germany for months. For reference, Almiron’s current xG stands at 4.3.

What should get fans excited are the similarities and differences in the interplay between the respective tandems of Geertruida + Minteh and Trippier + Almiron. While we are used to seeing Trippier pass into Almiron and overlap him on the right touchline to immediately become the primary crosser of the ball, Geertruida likes to give Minteh the responsibility as the primary crosser and sprint directly into the middle of the frontline as a central finisher. It’s a style that has made Minteh a fantastic distributor of the ball from the right-hand side and one that leaves the defense less susceptible to a counterattack. This facilitating skill also takes the burden of goals off the RW and gives more opportunities to feed the striker in an Alexander Isak-like role.

While there is a distinct difference in speed and power between the Eredivisie and the Premier League, keep in mind that for every overpaid flop like Manchester United’s Antony, there is a prospect like Mohammad Kudus who seemingly gets overlooked far too long before making an immediate impact when they hit the big stage.

For anyone curious, I would recommend the Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam local Darby match from Feb. 11 in which Minteh is widely praised all match by the pundits before eventually earning his team a penalty kick and the first goal in the 57th minute.

In his most recent appearances, Minteh has started to retain his role as a starter only getting subbed off between the 60-70th minute of second halves.

Isak and Joe Willock are expected to return to the Newcastle roster soon, but those returns will inevitably be offset by the looming Bruno Guimaraes yellow-card suspension and punishing workload on Anthony Gordon’s legs.

While the handwringing will continue for Howe and his player selections, it’s nice to know that there’s a tailor-made replacement being built by a top-level manager in the Netherlands who should be ready to compete for Almiron’s spot come next season.