Newcastle Women back at SJP to host Portsmouth on FA WNL Cup Semi-Final

Newcastle United Women will host Portsmouth Women in the FA Women’s National League Cup semi-final at St. James’ Park on Sunday, Feb. 2, with kick-off scheduled at 2 pm local time.

The lasses are coming off a league win against Derby County last Sunday, their fourth in a row, where they sit atop the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division with 11 victories in 13 matches. They have not lost a game since Jan. 21, more than a month running, and they beat Fylde 4-1 in the FA WNL Cup quarter-finals matchup on Jan. 28 to punch their ticket to this weekend’s semi-final game.

If the Magpies beat Portsmouth on Sunday, they will clinch their first FA Women’s National League Cup final, marking a significant achievement in the history of the club and pretty much mimicking the men’s side as they went all the way to the Carabao Cup final last season, their first final under the ownership of PIF following the Oct. 2021 takeover.

If all goes according to plan and projections become a reality when the season is over, this year will mark the first one in which NUFC Women break the 100k-attendant barrier thanks to playing at St James’ Park at different times earlier this season and also this weekend. Over the last three games, the ladies have gathered more than 74,000 fans attending SJP to watch them ball, having already set league attendance records.

Head coach Becky Langley expressed her enthusiasm for the game a few days ago making it very obvious how excited everybody around the club—staffers and players—is these days, including both longstanding members of it and newcomers that have arrived in the past few months as the organization has kept growing.

Langley expects a crowd exceeding 30,000 souls ready to boost the team’s morale further—as if that’s possible!—which is nothing crazy considering prior matches staged at SJP have been an absolute success.

It’s also worth noting that Newcastle United Women have been impeccable in their games played at St James’ Park, having won all three of their previous matches at the venue, including victories over Alnwick Town Ladies (4-0, 22,134 fans in attendance), Barnsley (2-1, 28,565) and Bradford (6-1, 24,092).

Here’s hoping for another dub and a ticket to the FA WPL Final, where Newcastle United Women would then face the winner of the other semi-final matchup between Halifax and Hashtag United, also scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25.

Howay!