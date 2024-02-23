Mikel Arteta won’t reveal Arsenal’s injuries ahead of Newcastle matchup

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta held a pre-game press conference on Friday, the same as fellow head coach Eddie Howe did in NUFC HQ, although the Spaniard barely provided any substantial updates regarding the fitness of several key players of the Gunners.

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko are “progressing towards a return,” per Arteta, although the manager did not confirm their availability for the next game as he’s been doing for weeks on end no matter the competition nor the opposition his team faces.

Partey has been out with a hamstring issue and he’s experienced multiple setbacks, but he’s already participated in first-team training although he missed the game against Porto midweek. Arteta expressed optimism about Partey’s condition, saying, “Let’s see, we have another session today. He’s very close.” I mean...

Gabriel Jesus, out four games and running with a knee injury, and Zinchenko, dealing with a calf injury, are also “nearing their returns.” Arteta mentioned both players are “making progress.” Alright, I guess...?

Takehiro Tomiyasu seems to be the only nearly-ruled-out player for Saturday with the Japan international not featuring in the last three matches with a recurring calf injury. Arteta suggested Tomiyasu would need more time to recover, but of course he didn’t entirely say he’s in or out of Saturday’s clash, as is Arteta’s wont.

Arteta, however, was stout in covering his back more than 24 hours before kick-off time by acknowledging the impact of these injuries and potential absences on the team could definitely change the outcome of Saturday’s matchup, although he at least said he and his team will need to adapt and proclaimed the “eagerness” for his players’ return.

I’m not saying this is laying a fertile ground for the top-heavy theatrics and excuses to come late Saturday, but Arteta surely made it sound that way. Yikes.