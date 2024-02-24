Arsenal vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle United will visit the capital for their 26th Premier League matchup of the season as they will take on Arsenal FC on the road come Saturday evening when the ball will roll at the Emirates.

Even though Eddie Howe has improved the results earned by Newcastle of late, it’s also true that the Magpies have only won two of their last five matches while drawing two more and losing once. Those draws and wins include getting them against the likes of Luton and Nott Forest respectively, which is nothing to really call home proud about.

Last weekend, against Bournemouth at St James’ Park, NUFC escaped defeat thanks to a last-second goal by none other than Matt Ritchie, which is probably all you need to know about where things stand around Tyneside.

The goal has stayed the same, mind you, with Newcastle aiming at finishing the season in a reasonable top-seven, preferably top-six, fantastically top-four place so they get into at least the lowest level of Continental competitions next season as they already did earlier this campaign marking a 20-years-in-the-making return to the Champions League.

The Magpies enter this weekend ranked eighth in the league. The boys are one point behind Brighton for seventh, trail Man Utd in sixth place by a large seven-point distance, and they would need 10 and 12 points to reach Tottenham in fifth and Aston Villa in fourth place if they want to clinch a Europa League or Champions League berth. Never say never, but... no, it’s not happening.

Arsenal, on the other hand, sits in third place just one point shy of Man City in second and five behind league-leaders Liverpool, although the Liverpoodians have played one more game than both City and the Gunners. That said, Mikel Arteta’s men are coming off a Champions League injury-time loss at Porto last Wednesday that might have hurt their morale a bit and could impact their EPL performance this weekend.

Howe won’t have Callum Wilson available and it’s still unknown how many (if any) minutes Alexander Isak will play on Saturday following his recovery from injury. Anthony Gordon should take on a prominent role once more, whether that’s in the middle of the forward line or in his natural left-wing position, with Joe Willock also inching closer to making his comeback to strengthen a dangerously slim midfield.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.co.uk

On Willock and Isak’s fitness...

“They have trained this week - it has been good to see them back on the grass.

“It has been a long time for Joe but he is a huge player for us. It’s been great to see him back among the group - he is a very popular member of the squad. I’m really pleased for him this week.

“With Alex, again, he’s a really important player. He’s trained really well, so we’re happy with both players.

“We’ll have to wait and see - we’ve one more training session - but we’ve been pleased with their progress.”

On Arteta’s Arsenal...

“We will need to replicate close to our best performance in order to get something from the game. We’ve had some really good games against Arsenal in recent seasons - very tight affairs.

“Last season at the Emirates was a really battling performance from us. Defensively, we’re going to need to improve from where we have been in recent weeks. That’s the challenge for us.

“Arsenal this season have been very, very good in every aspect of the game - statistically one of the best teams in the league, and rightly where they are in the table. It will be a challenge for us.”

On trying to break into the top six...

“We are desperate to try and close the gap on the teams above us, so we’ve got a lot to be motivated for. Hopefully, the confidence is returning.

“We have a big challenge against Arsenal. We want to win - we will do everything in our power to win.”

On defender Kieran Trippier, who is currently leading the top flight’s assists chart...

“It is a brilliant stat for a fullback. He is a guy who will play a lot of creative passes before a goal happens.

“He has been fundamental to how we work - his leadership skills behind the scenes have been second to none.”

Howay!