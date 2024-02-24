Newcastle United linked to Wolves forward Pedro Neto

Newcastle United is reportedly considering strengthening their right-wing position in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Wolverhampton forward Pedro Neto emerging as a potential target.

According to football insider David Ornstein, answering a question in a recent mailbag column for The Athletic, Neto’s performances this season have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, and potentially Manchester United, given Dan Ashworth’s move there from Newcastle.

That means, by extension, that Neto was initially a top target to land by Ashworth while still in his position as sporting director of the Magpies.

When it comes to Newcastle’s interest in Neto, the truth is that signing a player of his caliber would definitely be a welcomed development. Yes, Miguel Almiron has been his usual good (definitely not great) this season manning the right wing, but the Magpies will have to sell some players next summer and it’s fair to assume Miggy will be one of them.

Neto, however, is under contract through June 2027 and plays a key role for Wolves, which means it’s going to take more than a few million to extract him from his current club. Add the fact that he’s simply outperforming all expectations, and you’d arrive at Ornstein’s estimation for his value, which he wrote in his mailbag “would [be] around £80million ($100m).”

In favor of signing Neto or at least trying to do so is the fact that he’s already natural with the Premier League, having arrived at Wolves ahead of the 2019/20 season at the ripe age of 19 years old. Eddie Howe is widely known to appreciate plug-and-play players, so you bet he’d be down for this transfer.

Neto has scored two goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League this season even though he’s only appeared in 16 games (15 of them starting) logging 1,324 minutes of playing time. He suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months earlier this season.

Ornstein didn’t want to commit to confirm a transfer will happen, simply saying “Neto is having a brilliant season, and that makes him one to watch in the next transfer window.”