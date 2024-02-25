Details emerge about Newcastle’s future regarding sporting director role

Newcastle United has initiated the process to find a new sporting director, potentially to replace Dan Ashworth amid rumors of his move to Manchester United as early as next July as long as the Red Devils pay proper compensation to the Magpies.

According to David Ornstein in his latest mailbag at The Athletic, Newcastle “are just starting their process,” for now the club’s process “is more focused on what they want rather than who they want.”

The search, per Ornstein, is expected to include and consider previous targeted candidates the club explored before ultimately hiring Ashworth from Brighton in 2022. According to Ornstein, Newcastle will also consider both “domestic and international” candidates, including current members of the Magpie organization who might move to the position if the club thinks that’s the best solution.

The process will also involve input from various stakeholders within the club, including the PIF owners, members of the brass and the staff, and most prominently head coach Eddie Howe, who has a large impact on all decisions made by the club as the current manager of the first-team squad of NUFC.

That said, Ornstein clarified “I’m by no means suggesting it will be [Howe’s] choice,” although he added Howe “will have input on this, as he did with Ashworth.”

Speaking to media members one day before Newcastle announced their decision to put Ashworth on gardening leave for the time being, Howe stressed the need for a long-term commitment from the club’s next sporting director if Ashworth’s departure to Manchester United becomes official in the next few weeks or months.

Newcastle is believed to seek a compensation of “around £15 million,” per Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, and Manchester United (for now) seem to be unwilling to pay such a hefty sum for a staffer. Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke about the situation in his introduction as a shareholder of Man Utd earlier this week, saying Newcastle’s position and demands are “absurd,” for what’s worth.

Hope quoted Howe describing the ideal candidate for the position. “Ideally in that role you are in the position for a long period of time,” Howe said before the weekend. “It’s a bit like being an academy manager, you’re not going to see the end result of your work for many years because you’re putting things in place. Ideally, it’s a longer-term role.”

For context, Ashworth only spent 20 months with Newcastle before pulling off the snake-move of confirming his interest in leaving for the greener pastures of Manchester United, thus his placement in gardening leave potential through January 2024 when his contract will allow him to sign with another club without Newcastle having a legal way to block his departure.

That’s not the case now, however, and reports point toward Man Utd and NUFC having already entered negotiations for the sporting director to change places. The Magpies are going to stay strong on their €20 million compensation fee at least for a while as Man Utd will try to lowball the Magpies into a lower amount.

At the end of the day, it’s fair to assume there will be an agreement between both parties so Ashworth can be freed sooner rather than later, although it’s still unknown if such a deal will be reached before the upcoming transfer market spanning July through August. That’s what MUFC wants, but we’ll see if NUFC relents by then or maintain their current strong position when it comes to their demands.