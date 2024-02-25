Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle — Match Report: Capitally thrashed

The boys went down south to the capital, a football match was played in London inside the Emirates Stadium, and by the looks of it said game only featured one team.

Newcastle United got destroyed easily by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FC on Saturday evening suffering an undisputable defeat at the hands of the hosts with the scoreboard reading 4-1 when all was said and done.

The loss, the 11th in what is shaping as a season to forget in Magpie lore, left NUFC sitting eighth (37 measly points through MD26) with three teams (West Ham, Chelsea, and Wolves; all of them with a game in hand) in position to overtake them in the Premier League table on Sunday depending on their results.

From the outset, Arsenal dominated Newcastle without giving Eddie Howe’s men a single chance at even trying to compete. The Gunners opened the scoreline with a stroke of luck as Sven Botman inadvertently directed the ball into his own net, but it’s not that the Magpies can really say they were unlucky or deserved more than they got. In fact, they were the lucky ones and they can be thankful to have Joe Willock back and scoring one late-and-meaningless goal in the 84th minute of play to save face.

Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s lead, capitalizing on a defensive lapse before the 25th minute following Botman’s 18th-minute own goal.

By the time the ref blew the whistle signaling the end of the first half, Newcastle had yet to log a shot (on or off target), which had not happened to the team since March 2014. For those counting at home, yes, that is way before Howe and the whole PIF contingent arrived in Tyneside.

Is it fair to say that the 2014 team was better than this one, as painful as that is? Maybe. Those Magpies finished the season in eighth place, which is exactly where Newcastle sit before Sunday’s slate of games is completed, which means they will most probably drop to ninth or tenth by the end of the day. Sheesh...

Anyway, things didn’t get much better in the second half, despite Howe’s adjustments. It’s a shame it took Howe more than 70 minutes to realize Dan Burn was Newcastle’s missing piece (he sublimely assisted Willock) considering Tino Livramento was absolutely and constantly overwhelmed by the right-wing Arsenal pairing of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal maintained control throughout the game including both halves and the final 45 minutes of play. Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior added to the tally making it 4-0, and only a late effort by the returning Joe Willock, a former Arsenal player, served NUFC as a silly consolation in a match that had long escaped their grasp against a team from another class. Arsenal is the third-best team in the league—two points behind Liverpool, one behind Man City—while Newcastle is... not.

Howe spoke to the media after the game, stating, “Arsenal were very good, we weren’t and we got punished.” The manager said that the team was better in the second half, although he acknowledged the first half made it a hill too steep to climb while also saying that the match was “Hugely disappointing from our perspective.”

Howe will need to keep praying to remain in the bench next season, although that might serve no purpose at all if the results don’t improve in the next three months. The Magpies have conceded 20 goals in their last seven Premier League matches, all of them played in the 2024 calendar year, and clinching a European competition berth is starting to look more improbable than not with Manchester United struggling in sixth place but already up seven points from Newcastle’s tally this season.

Looking ahead, Newcastle will play a do-or-die FA Cup matchup against Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the tourney, one that Howe and his pupils must win—and in all honesty, they should aim at making the FA Cup final at the very least if they want to save the season—with the coach emphasizing the importance of a positive result midweek following this capital catastrophe.

“We have to [really stuck together] now for Blackburn,” Howe said. “We have to look at this as the biggest game of our season—and yeah, there’s a lot resting on this next game.”