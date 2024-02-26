Newcastle United Women to face Hashtag United in FA WNL Cup Final!

Believe it or not, Newcastle United might be the closest the organization has been to winning their first trophy in more than a lifetime following the Women's side's 2-1 win over Portsmouth on Sunday to advance to the National League Cup final.

This victory might have the largest impact in club history for the past 50+ years, as the current run of the Ladie Magpies in the cup could mark the end to the club’s trophy drought, one that tracks all the way back to 1969.

This achievement comes amidst the backdrop of the club’s Saudi Arabian-led takeover, with PIF taking over NUFC—both the men's and women’s teams—back in Oct. 2021 when they decided to make both sides equally taken-care-of priorities for the new board. Now, less than three years into this new era at Newcastle, it’s more than possible that NUFC Women win a title before the men’s side does.

The women’s team, under the guidance of manager Becky Langley, punched their tickets to the final thanks to a 2-1 victory against Portsmouth at St James’s Park in front of 22,307 souls. It was also Langley’s 100th game as the head coach of the team, and she had to suffer for more than 90 minutes before going home to celebrate.

That’s because the victory was clinched with a dramatic 90th-minute goal by Georgia Gibson when everything pointed to a few moments of dramatic free football following the prior 1-1 draw entering injury time. Charlotte Potts opened the scoring for Newcastle, with Emma Jones equalizing for Portsmouth after that.

WE'RE OFF TO LUTON



We face @hashtagutdwomen in the @FAWNL Cup Final at Kenilworth Road!



The tie will be played on Women's Football Weekend (23-24 March), full details will be confirmed in due course.

Now, Newcastle United Women has to face semi-professional club Hashtag United in the final, which will be played at Luton’s Kenilworth Road.

Not only will the Lasses play that game, but they’re also about to clinch promotion to the second tier of the Women’s English Football pyramid as they currently lead the third tier’s northern division, pretty much having sealed their promo to the next level already.

All of this aligns with the majority of Saudi Arabian owners’ directive for the team to reach the top-tier Women’s Super League (top tier) as quickly and swiftly as possible. It’s not set in stone but it’s fair to assume that NUFC Women could be there in two years, three years tops if all goes according to plan and considering both he investment of PIF in the side and how impressive they have been on the actual pitch weekly.

For now, though, it’s time to keep dreaming and enjoying these impressive footballers put on weekend shows in the league while we anxiously wait for the final days of March to witness what looks like a day that will enter the history books of Newcastle being written about in golden letters.

Howay the Lasses!