FA Cup - Blackburn 1-1 (3-4) Newcastle — Match Report: Saved by the Dub

Newcastle United advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals by defeating Championship side Blackburn Rovers in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regular and extra time on the road at Ewood Park.

The Magpies, guided by a struggling and now very relieved Eddie Howe, will keep on the fight to lift a trophy for the first time since they last did all the way back in 1969 when they won this same tourney 55 years ago.

The match was a testament to Newcastle’s resilience although that should have never happened considering the perceived, on-paper distance between both clubs involved in this cup affair. Let alone the fact that reserve goalie Martin Dubravka was the key player for Newcastle in a game that was this close to ending in a catastrophe.

Dubby made key saves during the game and also stopped the final penalty kick from Blackburn in the shootout, blocking Dominic Hyam’s attempt by deflecting it onto the post to put an end to the game and thrust NUFC forward.

Harvey Barnes missed his kick for Newcastle in the shootout. However, successful conversions by Fabian Schar, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson, and Anthony Gordon ensured Newcastle’s progression through penalties.

The Magpies initially took the lead late in regulation with a goal by Anthony Gordon in the 71st minute following an assist from substitute Miguel Almiron. Blackburn responded swiftly, though, with Sammie Szmodics leveling the score just eight minutes later, capitalizing on a rebound after Dubravka had saved a shot from Dilan Markanday. The match was pushed to extra time after Dubravka made another crucial save in the dying moments of regular time, which might have meant Howe’s staying put on the Mgapies bench until the end of the season instead of getting sacked in the morning.

The victory keeps Newcastle’s hopes alive in a season that has seen its fair share of ups and downs and that can’t come to a close soon enough for all parties involved. European football is still a possibility, of course, but that’s now more dependent on winning the FA Cup than finishing high in the Premier League, which is looking harder and harder each passing matchday.

The win over Blackburn is not only a step forward in Newcastle’s FA Cup campaign but also a moment of redemption, highlighting the team’s potential to overcome adversity albeit against a lower-level opponent. We’ll see if they can keep building from this victory or if it’s just a flash in the pan.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, before Chelsea’s matchup against Leeds in London. Following Tuesday’s games, NUFC is part of a a QF round that for now also includes Leicester City, Coventry, and Manchester City.

Among those still to play and try to qualify for the next round are the likes of Liverpool, Brighton, and Manchester United, all of them playing their fifth-round games later on Wednesday after the draw is held before kick-off time.