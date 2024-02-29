Newcastle draw Manchester City in FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Reigning FA Cup champions Manchester City will host Newcastle United in a quarter-finals matchup scheduled for the weekend of March 16 and 17.

The draw of the third-to-last round of the competition took place on Wednesday, Feb. 28, right before the final games of the fifth round of the tourney took place later on the day.

The quarter-finals are packed full of marquee matchups, including NUFC vs. Man City and Liverpool vs. Man United after the latter two also qualified for the last-eight of the competition on Wednesday by beating Southampton and Nott Forest respectively.

Coventry City, the Championship’s ninth-placed team and the competition’s lowest-ranked team remaining, will face Wolverhampton after the latter dealt with Brighton, and Chelsea will face Leicestery City, also of the Championship, after beating Leeds City.

Liverpool, fresh from their Carabao Cup triumph, will have it tough against Man Utd, and certainly more so than having to play Soton in the 5th Round in a game that ended in an easy 3-0 for Jurgen Klopp’s boys.

The same goes for Manchester City, who put six goals past Luton Town in their 6-2 victory last Tuesday but now face a much stronger side in the Eddie Howe’s steam.

In that 6-2 victory over Luton Town, Man City’s striker Erling Haaland made history by becoming the first player in a top division to score five goals in an FA Cup game since George Best in 1970. All it took Haaland was 58 minutes, scoring all of his goals between the third and the 58th minute of the Cityzens game against Luton.

For their part, Newcastle suffered more than they initially envisioned and had to play overtime against Blackburn Rovers following a 1-1 tie through regulation. The Magpies reigned supreme in the penalty shootout, edging the Championship side 4-3 to clinch a berth in the quarter-finals.

According to the Football Association, winning clubs in the quarter-final will pick up £450k from the FA Cup prize fund. The final dates and kick-off times of the games, whether they fall on Mar. 26 or Mar. 27, will be confirmed following discussions with clubs, broadcast partners, and local authorities during the next few days.

Complete FA Cup Quarter-Finals Draw