Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has hilarious reaction to FA Cup draw

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer had a fun reaction to the club’s FA Cup quarter-final draw against Manchester City in a game that will be played in the latter’s stadium adding even more difficulty to an already tough-as-nails affair.

BBC’s Match of the Day host Gary Lineker shared Shearer’s reaction following the draw after both Man City and Newcastle punched their tickets for the last eight by defeating Luton Town (6-2) and Blackburn Rovers (1-1, 3-4 penalties) respectively.

Gary Lineker, seizing the moment for banter, joked about Shearer’s reaction to the draw, suggesting the Newcastle icon had taken cover under his desk in apprehension. “Let us join our commentators Steve Bower and Alan Shearer,” Lineker said, “who I am not sure has got over the draw yet.”

Shearer jokingly acknowledged the draw’s difficulty when brought into the conversation, “thanking” Lineker for the reminder. “Yeah it is a tough draw, thank you for reminding me, Gary,” Shearer said.

The draw took place on Wednesday before the final games of the fifth round of the FA Cup took place following it. Not only did it yield an extraordinary Man City vs. Newcastle matchup, but also one pitting Man Utd vs. Liverpool in a true quarter-finals heated derby.

The outcome gives Eddie Howe and the Magpies a fantastic chance to keep redeeming themselves and building a positive end to what has been a catastrophic season, although it could very well turn into another (the nth) nightmare of the year for NUFC if Pep Guardiola and his pupils go on to destroy Newcastle and their final dream of winning a trophy for the first time in 50+ years.

The FA Cup quarter-final clash between Newcastle and Manchester City is set for March 16 or 17, depending on th final date both clubs and other parties agree to during the next few days. The winning team will earn a place in the semi-finals of the competition with those games and the final being played at Wembley in London.