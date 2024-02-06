The FA fines Fulham manager following comments after loss to Newcastle

Marco Silva, the manager of Fulham, has been fined £80,000 by the Football Association (FA) for the comments he made criticizing the officiating during his team’s match against Newcastle United last December in the Premier League, the organization has officially announced.

Silva made his comments after Fulham’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle in the EPL on Saturday, Dec. 16, and the fine is related in particular to Silva’s remarks on the refereeing decision of sending striker Raul Jimenez off following a VAR review.

The incident that led to Jimenez’s red card took place in the 30th minute when he was sent off for a challenge on Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, which wasn’t initially deemed red-card-bound by the main ref.

Jimenez initially received a yellow card, but this was upgraded to a red after a VAR review came up with that ultimate decision. Silva expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision and the overall performance of referee Samuel Barrott throughout the game, one that was never at reach for Fulham to even get a single point from.

Speaking after the game, Silva told reporters it was a “disappointing afternoon,” claiming the matchup “was probably the quiet game Newcastle needed after the midweek Champions League game.”

Newcastle was coming off facing AC Milan in the final matchday of the UCL group stage, having crashed out of the competition and European football as a whole then.

Silva thought that before the red card shown to Jimenez, “there was a clear elbow from [Jamal] Lascelles,” that the ref missed, and which could have removed the action by his striker from ever happening in a different timeline. “The referee didn’t give us one foul until the 21st minute. For Newcastle, it was a free-kick every time,” Silva added.

“These types of games require referees who can handle the pressure, especially with the home crowd. The Premier League should appoint referees with the experience and ability to manage such situations,” Silva said. ”This is an example of a referee who lacks the experience to handle the pressure.”

When asked about Jimenez’s red card, Silva acknowledged that his player “lost the momentum to go in, but it’s not something serious.” According to the Fulham manager, “A yellow card was right. VAR is trying to find moments to [override calls]. It’s clear he [Jimenez] lost the momentum.”

Silva revealed he tried to talk to the main ref after the game, only to not have that possibility. “It was a strange afternoon for the referee. I went to speak with him, but he almost ran to the dressing room,” he said.

Fulham has not won a game for more than a month since they last did in the third round of the FA Cup back on Jan. 5. Following that 1-0 win over Rotherham, Fulham has lost to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle while drawing games against Liverpool, Everton, and Burnley.

Newcastle eliminated Fulham from the FA Cup on Saturday, Jan. 27, beating them 2-0 easily in an 11v11 game that featured no red cards.