Alexander Isak to miss “a couple of games,” be back “pretty quickly”

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak will remain sidelined for the team’s next “couple of games” due to an injury according to a report by Dominic Scurr of The Shields Gazette quoting NUFC manager Eddie Howe.

As Howe put it, Isak “wasn’t close” to making an appearance in last Saturday’s Premier League matchup against Luton Town ending in a 4-4 draw at St James’ Park. Isak will miss a few weeks before making his return to the pitch.

That is probably the best path to walk by the Magpies considering the precarious depth across the roster. Better err on the safe side and avoid any setbacks!

Isak suffered his injury in the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at the end of January, getting subbed off the pitch after going down then and there. The initial reports suggested a two-to-four-week recovery period for Isak, but it’s looking better for him these days as Howe revealed he should only miss a couple of games.

It was Newcastle’s assistant manager, Jason Tindall, who hinted that Isak could have been a potential participant in the Saturday match against Luton had it been absolutely necessary—in other words, had that game been, for example, the FA Cup final and not a game against a relegation-bound team in the Premier League.

At the end of the day, however, Isak did not play in the Luton match even with fellow shadow-striker Anthony Gordon suffering an injury and getting removed from the game at the halftime break.

Addressing the media after the game, Howe said Isak “wasn’t close [to playing],” although he calmed the anxiety of Magpie fans adding the club “don’t think he’s got a serious injury.” All things considered, however, Howe added that the injury “might keep him out for a couple of games,” though the manager hopes Newcastle “can get him back pretty quickly.”

Howe kept going and shared some details, revealing Isak “has got a slight groin injury.” He added, “We don’t think it’s too serious, and we’re hoping he’ll be back soon, but I’m not sure when.

In addition to Isak, Newcastle is still facing an uncertain future when it comes to Gordon’s injury and return to the pitch after leaving the pitch midway through last Saturday’s game against Luton.

Gordon was forced to leave the field due to a twisted ankle and was seen in crutches and sporting a walking boot after the game, potentially ruling him out for a few weeks and adding to the endless list of Newcastle’s injured players.

Howe was concerned about the severity of Gordon’s injury right after the game against Luton, honestly revealing he “had no idea how serious it is, but it was sore enough for him to come off.” The manager made clear the substitution was Gordon’s own decision and that the forward “knew he couldn’t continue.”