Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the race to sign Bruno next summer

In a report published in football insider Fabrizio Romano’s parent site Caught Offside on Monday, Feb. 5, Real Madrid has officially entered the sweepstakes to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes next summer, joining Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool for the acquisition of the Brazil international.

Bruno, 26 years old, is believed to be one of the most probable players to be on the chopping block next offseason for Newcastle to avoid financial trouble and abide by the FFP and the newly established Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules, as announced by NUFC CEO Darren Eales a few weeks ago.

The main catalyst for Newcastle’s top-four Premier League finish last season and their qualification for this season’s Champions League, Bruno has only spent a year and a half in Tyneside but his talent and his production have already topped the prestige of the Magpies at this point on their way to becoming a huge threat across Europe, thus putting him in the radar of many behemoths continent-wide.

In 22 appearances in the Premier League this season, Bruno has scored just one goal while providing four assists, but his impact in the game is way broader than his numbers indicate. That’s why Real Madrid, which has been rumored to be interested in signing Bruno for at least a year now, views him as a potential successor to Luka Modric as the contract of the Croatia international is set to expire next July and he’s not quite getting any younger already at 38 years of age.

According to the report, Carlo Ancelotti is seeking a replacement for Modric and he’s aiming at landing Bruno, whose contract includes a release clause of £100 million making him somewhat easy to acquire for a club of such financial stature as Real Madrid. The report reveals that the Spaniards “have been monitoring the midfielder for some time” and “see him as an ideal fit should Modric depart.”

Newcastle’s manager Eddie Howe recently acknowledged the club’s financial challenges confirming Eales’ comments from earlier this year, implying the possibility of selling key players like Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and/or Sven Botman next summer so the club can generate some revenue and enter the transfer market as a buyer in upcoming windows.

“I can’t offer any assurance on [not selling Guimaraes and others],” Howe stated. “Regardless of our Financial Fair Play situation or financial situation (under the ownership of PIF), that would be the case because you can never tell what is going to happen in football.”

After a winter transfer window that saw Newcastle conduct no business at all because of the financial limitations imposed on clubs to avoid any trouble (ex: point deduction), it’s expected that the club will sell at least one of their top-tier performers next summer while also bringing at least a few players of reasonable talent to Tyneside to bolster a squad certainly lacking the required depth to compete on all fronts going forward.