England’s national football team will play a friendly match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at Newcastle Unitd’s stadium, St. James’ Park, next June as part of their preparations for the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament scheduled for next summer, the club announced on Monday, Feb. 5.

The match will take place on Monday, June 3, at 7:45 pm UK time, and it will mark the return of the England international squad to play a football game in Newcastle for the first time since they last did in 2005. Back then, in a matchup against Azerbaijan in the qualifying stages for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, they won the game 2-0 and clinched a berth in the WC while playing a game for the seventh time in Tyneside.

Gareth Southgate, the man tasked with leading the Three Lions to glory next summer, said “We’re really looking forward to taking the team back to the North East and to a city that is synonymous with football in this country” upon the announcement of the friendly matchup.

The current national head coach of England was a center-back defender in his playing days from 1992-93 through 2005-06 when he retired after featuring for Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Middlesbrough throughout his career. He followed that with a stint as the manager of Middlesbrough from 2006 through 2009, going straight from the field to the bench as the manager of the club right after retiring at the end of the 2006 season.

England will play a friendly in Newcastle after facing Brazil a couple of months before on Mar. 23 and then Belgium three days after that at Wembley Stadium in preparation for the Euro 2024 tourney.

The match against Bosnia & Herzegovina will be the first-ever meeting between the two nations. It’s still unknown if Bosnia will make the Euro 2024 proper, as they have to play a semi-final matchup against Ukraine scheduled for Mar. 21 and then face the winner of Israel/Iceland for a place in the Euro 2024 group stage if they can win both of those games.

Kieran Trippier, the Newcastle United defender and England international expected to make Southgate’s final squad, said “It’s great news that England are playing at St. James’ Park. The support will be incredible,” along with the official announcement of the friendly by both NUFC and the FA.