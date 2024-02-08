Report: Miguel Almiron expected to leave Newcastle next summer

According to Dean Jones of Give Me Sport, everything is pointing toward an exit from Newcastle of veteran forward Miguel Almiron next summer whether or not he likes it that much.

The latest reports emerging after the January transfer window was shut closed last week revealed that NUFC and Saudi Arabia side Al-Shabab had reached an agreement for the transfer of the 29-year-old Paraguay international but the deal collapsed on the verge of the Saudi deadline (set on Tuesday, Jan. 30) following the player’s refusal of such move midway through the season.

After that development, and even with Almiron playing a prominent role for Newcastle United since his arrival in Tyneside back in 2019, the belief is that the Magpies board will send him packing away from St James’ Park at the next chance—which means next July.

In his report, Jones emphasized that Newcastle United is planning an “overhaul” of the squad in the summer, with the intention of making key changes to the team across all field lines from the defense to the forwards including the midfield. According to Jones, there will be “a reasonable overhaul of that Newcastle team in the summer. Newcastle made it pretty clear that they didn’t have massive potential to spend in the transfer market.”

The reporter added that we can expect to “see a big push (made by Newcastle) to define exactly who is going to be part of the squad going forward” during the next few months leading up to the summer and the re-opening of the transfer market.

“Players like Almiron will certainly move on,” wrote Jones. “He won’t be at Newcastle next season even though he didn’t move during the winter window,” the insider claimed. In fairness, that could be the harsh reality, as painful as it will be to say goodbye to Almiron.

Newcastle might have a lot of money flowing since the arrival and overtake of PIF, but the truth is that they need to generate some revenue and have money coming in if they want to send money out by signing and completing player transfers.

Miggy has turned into a Tyneside legend during his time in Newcastle, but his value isn’t probably going to go any higher than it is now (in fact, it’s already gone down compared to last summer following a terrific 2022-23 season) so NUFC better cash in while the club can rather than waiting and potentially losing (even more) money on his sale.

Almiron's best traits have always been his willingness to go the distance and his relentless approach to the game, but he clearly lacks the touch and talent Newcastle’s players will be demanded to have going forward and as the club climbs the proverbial top-club ladder in the European landscape.

Selling Miggy in January was going to be tough to swallow considering the precarious depth of the current Magpie squad and the problems his departure might have caused, but with a revamped roster next season Almiron will simply not have any room to get minutes getting blocked from playing by other, more capable players.

While the report doesn’t mention whether Almiron will be sold to a Saudi side (it’s unknown if Al-Shabab will re-enter discussions for his transfer next summer) or to a team in Europe or maybe South America, it’s looking more and more probable that the Paraguay international has his days in Tyneside numbered.