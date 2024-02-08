Premier League to apply changes to Profit and Sustainability Rules

Just months after unveiling and implementing their first set of Profit and Sustainability rules, the Premier League board of club chairmen met earlier this week to consider changes to its financial regulations so they better align with UEFA’s latest FFP measures, per Mark Douglas of iNews.

The initial discussions took place during a two-day conference involving all 20 top-flight clubs starting on Tuesday and dragging into Wednesday. The current Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which restrict clubs to losses of £105 million over a three-year period, have been deemed outdated by some because of the ever-growing impact of inflation, prompting this potential overhaul.

The Premier League’s initiative to revisit its financial regulations is partly motivated by UEFA’s introduction of new squad cost controls, which limit spending on wages and transfer fees to 70% of a club’s revenue for teams competing in European competitions.

In contrast, the Premier League’s proposals suggest allowing clubs not participating in European contests to allocate up to 85% of their revenue towards wages and transfer fees, aiming to maintain a competitive balance within the league.

For clubs like Newcastle United whose revenue was reported to be around £250 million in 2023, according to Douglas’ information, these adjustments would significantly impact their spending capabilities, potentially allowing them to expend up to £175 million on transfers, wages, and agent fees.

This shift is designed to prevent the entrenchment of financial disparities between clubs in the Premier League and also across the top-four divisions in the English football pyramid.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire is quoted in Douglas’ original post expressing some concerns, however, about the increasing challenges faced by clubs outside the elite circle to break into higher competitive tiers if the changes go through—as expected.

The Premier League is contemplating the introduction of “real-time” financial monitoring, moving away from the current three-year assessment cycle. This approach could complement UEFA’s allowance for clubs to incur losses of up to €60 million over three seasons, though it’s unclear if the Premier League will adopt a similar threshold once they put their new regulations in place.

The alignment with UEFA’s regulations is broadly supported by club chairmen, as it simplifies compliance and administrative processes for everybody. Extending these rules across all four divisions could also standardize financial strategies irrespective of a club’s league position, facilitating smoother transitions between divisions, per Douglas.

At the end of the day, everything seems to still be focused on commercial revenue generation and its impact in how teams can or can’t spend their money. Simply put, clubs can and will only be able to spend according to what they generate on and off the field—within some constraints. In other words, the days of PSG and Man City-like overtakes leading to (almost) instant success by virtue of spending tons and tons of money without limitations are over. Yes, including for PIF and NUFC.

Newcastle is definitely going to enjoy having the backing of Saudi Arabia on their side, of course, but instead of a period of five years it might take the Magpies 15 to start getting named next to other European behemoths as they simply won’t be able to generate massive revenue at least for the next few years of this new era, new Adidas sponsorship and UCL appearances included.

The overarching goal of these financial regulations, as Kieran Maguire notes, is to prevent the emergence of new powerhouses through unchecked spending, ensuring a more level playing field in the quest for titles and trophies.

The expectations are high and the future is promising in Tyneside, but one thing is for certain and it’s that nothing will come all of a sudden and in a hurry.